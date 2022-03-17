Royal Family news: Insider plan to rush Queen Charles and Boris to safety if Russia launches nuclear weapons

Queen ‘still hopes’ to attend Prince Philip’s memorial

THE QUEEN is “ruled out using a wheelchair” & “still hopes” to attend Prince Philip’s memorial – but aides are keeping her diary under review.

It comes after Buckingham Palace announced she was not fit enough to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The Palace staff was afraid of how “comfortable”She would then travel from Windsor to London and spend an hour at the event.

Sources say that the 95-year old monarch is not sick and is doing well. “as committed to her duties of state as ever”.

However, senior royal aides seem to have accepted that Her Majesty is now old.

According to Daily Mail, a source claimed: “The Queen is still as alert, able and interested as ever but, physically, she isn’t as strong as she once was, which is entirely understandable for a woman of her age.”

They continued: “The Royal Family understands the important role investitures play in recognising service and celebrating people’s contribution to society and there has been a real drive to catch up on the backlog created by Covid restrictions.

“The Prince of Wales, Princess Royal and Duke of Cambridge have been leading the charge. It’s easy to envisage that they will continue in that vein but I wouldn’t rule out Her Majesty doing smaller or one-off investitures.”

Due to her frailty, the Queen has not been able walk her beloved corgis. For six months, she has not been able to take the corgis with her to Windsor Castle. It is now feared that she might never go again.

Prince Philip’s memorial service will take place at Westminster Abbey on March 29.