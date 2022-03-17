Central Recordershine Protection Act — a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States — has passed within the Senate unanimously, according to Twitter.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio reintroduced the bill in 2021, and spoke on the Senate floor this week to argue in its favor.

According to his speech, permanent daylight saving time will help reduce crime, pedestrian accidents, childhood obesity, and seasonal depression.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden supported the bill, saying that it was “common sense.”

“Springing forward and falling back year after year only creates unnecessary confusion while harming Americans’ health and our economy,” he said in the statement.

“Making Daylight Saving permanent would give folks an hour back of sunshine during the winter months when we need it most.”

Despite the bill’s bipartisan support and states like Florida enacting similar bills, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine in 2020 called for an overall elimination of the daylight saving time due to the disruption of increased darkness placed on the body and its natural rhythm, thus advocating to remain in standard time year-round.

This year, daylight saving time began on Sunday and is set to last until November 6.

The bill would delay the implementation of a permanent daylight saving time until November 2023 in an effort to give airlines and railways ample time to adjust their schedules, according to CNET.