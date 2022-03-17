Oscars will feature a live Encanto performance that apparently has the internet outraged

The 2022 Oscars will be held in less than two weeks. ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are trying to make it interesting. Ratings improved after years of prior . The award show Finally will have hosts again With Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes recurring on the stage, there will be an abundance of entertainment. Voted by fans, Fan Favorite Oscar A recent commercial revealed that the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”The telecast will include the participation of these celebrities. This will make young fans happy, but the internet won’t be pleased.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”This song has become a cultural landmark in the world movie, and it soared to the top of the Billboard charts earlier this year. The most successful Disney song ever . The Oscars would be wise to play the song on their show in celebration and to reel in the many. Encanto fans. But, here’s the general reaction online summed up in a single Tweet:

We Don't Talk About Bruno isn't even the nominated song from Encanto at this years Oscar's…You're not showing all the categories live for that?March 16, 2022

Encanto does have an Oscars presence this year in three categories: Best Animated Film, Best Score and even Best Original Song –but for “Dos Oruguitas”Instead of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” The movie’s songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared that the more popular Encanto song Submitted for the Oscars but not yet Because he felt like it (prior to it becoming viral). “Dos Oruguitas” best exemplifies “the spirit of the movie.”Yet, the Oscars have decided to show a performance of this song.

Some fans feel like it’s an unneeded element to the show after the Academy made some notable cuts to this year’s Oscars telecast on ABC:

You can have time for useless things like that, but it's not right to honor artists live? #PresentAll23 pic.twitter.com/WANHY4UZ5iMarch 16, 2022

One major change the Academy decided to make for this year’s telecast is to not give time to eight categories from the main show, including Best Animated Short Film, Best Documentary Short Subject, Best Film Editing, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design and Sound. These categories’ nominees will not be seen accepting awards on the main telecast. This distracts from important jobs in the medium.

The Academy finds itself trying to appeal to a larger audience and it certainly doesn’t help that many of the 2022 Best Picture nominees These films, with the possible exception of DuneThey weren’t well-received or very successful at the box offices. Unhappy are the big movie-loving fans who support all award categories at the show. Encanto’s hit song is giving the microphone instead of the eight categories being left out:

They can be used for a lot more, non-nominated performances but not all 23 …? categories. #PresentAll23 https://t.co/1I9VXVr98TMarch 16, 2022

By the looks of it, the Oscars won’t be able to please everyone as it seeks to please the masses, as the moves are causing controversy among the cinephile fanbase and the Hollywood community.