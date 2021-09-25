Ronald Koeman given dugout ban as Barcelona career hangs by a thread after latest draw

Ronald Koeman has been slapped with a two-game touchline ban for his behaviour during Barcelona’s goalless draw with Cadiz on Thursday.

Koeman will miss Barca’s match against Levante in La Liga on Sunday as well as their trip to face Atletico Madrid next weekend.

After directing complaints towards the fourth official, the former Everton and Southampton boss was expelled in stoppage time of the 0-0 draw with Cadiz.

His behavior was not appropriate for an automatic one-match suspension, as Spanish football federation decided.

Koeman was furious at Frenkie de Jong’s sending off for Barcelona’s midfielder. He said, “In this country they send your off for nothing.”







Thursday’s result saw Barcelona’s winless streak reach three games and increased the pressure on Koeman.

Barcelona are currently seventh in La Liga, seven behind leaders Real Madrid. The Catalan club has taken only nine points from five matches.

Catalan clubs also had a slow start to their Champions League campaign. Bayern Munich eased to a 3-0 win over Camp Nou on September 14.

According to ESPN , Koeman is only still in a job due to the lack of available alternatives.

Koeman made headlines by refusing to answer reporters’ questions after reading a prepared statement.

The statement read: “The club is, with me as coach, in a situation of rebuilding. The financial situation of the club is connected with the sporting activities, and vice-versa.

“This means we as a football team have to rebuild it without any major financial investments.

“This means that the young talents of today could end up being the next world stars in just a few years.

“In order to reconstruct this team, it means that young players can have their opportunities like Xavi [Hernandez] and Iniesta had back in their day.

“But we must ask for patience. What’s more, being in another ranking in La Liga is a great success.

“This is a great footballing school for these talents.

“In the Champions League we cannot hope for miracles. The defeat against Bayern Munich last week has to be focused on that perspective.

“The process that we’re in right now, the staff and the team deserve unconditional support in word and in actions – the support of the technical staff.

“I understand the press recognise this process. It is not the first time in FC Barcelona’s history that this has happened.

“Us and the players are very happy with the great support like we had in the match at home against Granada. Thank you.”