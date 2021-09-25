Chefs Share Their Favorite Breakfast Sandwich Tips

Over the last year, I’ve been testing out different breakfast sandwiches to find the best recipe.
And after I made Gordon Ramsay’s version for my celebrity chef showdown, I realized just how much a simple hack or two could really elevate my first meal of the day.
Ramsay’s breakfast sandwich featured some of my favorite eggs thanks to his simple (but delicious!) cooking technique. cooking technique, plus the addition of some crème fraîche.
After being inspired by the amazing meal, I asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their top breakfast sandwich tips to help me get more ideas.
Here are nine breakfast sandwich tips to help you get your day off to a great start.
Turn to McDonald’s for some morning inspiration, but add a few tasty — and healthier — upgrades.
Greg Marchand, the chef patron of Frenchie in London and Paris, first told me about his bacon and egg muffin when I asked Michelin-starred chefs to share their favorite quick lunch recipes.
“This muffin wins, every time,” He agreed. “My kids and wife love it, too, and — if you’re like us and generally have cheese, eggs, and bacon in the fridge — it’s perfect and comes together in about 10 minutes. It’s healthier than the famed McDonald’s version and about 100 times better!”
I tasted Marchand’s egg and bacon muffin against McDonald’s, and found that Marchand’s sandwich was far more delicious.
Marchand’s recipe has smoked bacon and cheddar slices. It also includes a fried egg and ketchup. The sandwich is super moist and deliciously crunchy. It’s also very tasty.
The full Marchand’s recipe for bacon and egg muffin can be found here.
Curtis Stone is a Michelin-starred chef who believes the best bread is crucial for making a great breakfast sandwich.
“The bread choice is king when it comes to building a great sandwich,” Stone, who runs Maude and Gwen in Los Angeles, told Insider. “It can make or break the sandwich.”
Stone suggests using freshly baked croissants to achieve that flaky texture in each bite.
Or go for some stecca bread, which he said “cradles all the sandwich juices in its nooks and crannies.”
Toasting your bread in a frying pan can give your sandwich the perfect texture.
“One key for me is always the bread,” Tadaaki Ishizaki, the executive culinary director for o.d.o.Insider. “Not specifically what type of bread I’m using, but how to give it the perfect texture. Whether I’m eating a sandwich for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, I enjoy a nice crunch with every bite.”
Ishizaki prefers to use a toaster instead. He always puts his bread on low heat in a frying pan and presses it against the pan until he achieves the perfect crispy texture.
“If done correctly, it will stay crisp and crunchy for a very long time,” Ishizaki added. “Since bread is the first thing you bite into when eating a sandwich, I feel it is one of the most important.”
It takes only minutes to make miniature sausage patties.
To make Stone’s miniature sausage patties for four, you’ll need:
- 8 ounces coarsely ground pork (not lean, preferably from pork shoulder)
- 1 garlic clove (finely chopped)
- 1 teaspoon fresh sage (finely chopped)
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme (finely chopped)
To start, mix your garlic, sage, and thyme in a medium bowl with ½ teaspoon of salt and ¼ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper. Mix in the pork, then add it to the bowl. Keep the mixture covered in a container and let it cool for at most 15 minutes. However, it can be kept for up to a day.
When the mixture has been prepared, divide it into eight equal portions. Form patties slightly wider than English muffins.
Place the olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Next, add the patties to the skillet and cook for 2 minutes per side or until just cooked through. Keep the patties warm until ready to serve.
Stone also adds heavy cream and Gruyère cheese to make the scrambled eggs in his sandwich extra fluffy.
To make Stone’s scrambled eggs, you’ll need:
- 4 large eggs
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 2 ounces Gruyère cheese (grated)
- 1 tablespoon butter
First, whisk the eggs, heavy cream, and ¼ teaspoon of salt in a medium bowl until they’re well-blended.
On medium heat, melt the butter in a nonstick skillet. Next, add the egg mixture. Leave the eggs alone for 30 seconds.
Use a silicone spatula to stir the cheese into the eggs. Cook for 2 minutes until cheese melts and eggs are creamy but not set. Turn off the heat and serve.
A homemade spicy mayonnaise will give your breakfast sandwich a kick.
Stone told Insider that he also loves adding this spicy mayonnaise to his breakfast sandwich, and the recipe only requires three ingredients:
- ⅓ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon hot sauce (Stone recommends Sriracha)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
To make Stone’s spicy mayonnaise, first whisk the mayonnaise, hot sauce, and lemon juice in a small bowl.
Then just spread the mixture onto your bread slices — Stone loves using toasted English muffins, biscuits, or slider buns. You’re done!
A crispy hash brown patty will add a delicious crunch to your breakfast sandwich.
Soo Ahn, the chef of Adalina in Chicago, told Insider that adding a hash brown to your breakfast sandwich is a total game-changer. He was inspired after seeing the hack at the Chicago Filipino restaurant and bakery Kasama.
“Ever since I saw that, I’ve been doing that,” Ahn said. “And it’s definitely elevated my breakfast sandwiches. I love a good crispy hash brown, where the outside is nice and golden-brown and the inside is soft.”
To replicate Ahn’s homemade hash brown, you’ll just need four ingredients:
- 2 peeled potatoes
- 6 tablespoons bacon fat
- 4 tablespoons parmesan cheese (grated)
- 2 tablespoons chives (chopped)
First grate the peeled potatoes, making sure to wring out all the excess moisture. Next, heat the bacon fat in a large saucepan on medium-high heat.
Add the grated potatoes to this pan along with a pinch each of salt and pepper. After about five to six minutes — once your potatoes are crispy and brown — flip the patty over and cook it for another five to six minutes.
Add the parmesan cheese and chives to your hash brown.
Chris Morgan, Michelin-starred chef, swears to American cheese in his breakfast sandwich.
“I am a simpleton,” Morgan, who runs Bammy’s in Washington, DC, told Insider. “I’m not a big proponent of fancying up breakfast sandwiches.”
Morgan sticks to the classics when making breakfast sandwiches at home. He always chooses American cheese.
“It has to be American cheese on a breakfast sandwich,” He said. “My favorite breakfast sandwich in the world is egg, American cheese, and wheat bread with any protein.”
Morgan also puts some hot sauce and ketchup on a plate for his sandwich.
“When it’s done right, it’s hard to beat,” Morgan said. “I’m really adamant about breakfast sandwiches being simple.”
Adding avocado to your first meal is a simple way to make it more delicious.
Danny Lledo, the executive chef and owner of Xiquet, told Insider that he always adds avocado to his breakfast sandwich.
“Whether it’s egg, cheese, with meat or whatever, avocado almost creates a bit of a dressing,” He agreed. “Cut slices of avocado or mash it up to be more of an avocado spread.”
Lledo recommends that you add salt, pepper, mustard, and garlic to the avocado.
“That’s a great little upgrade,” He agreed. “Avocado on a breakfast sandwich always goes great.”