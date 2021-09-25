Nicole Nafziger’s 90 Day Fiance Spoilers: She’s Back To Her Usual Tricks, Posting Clickbait

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Nicole Nafziger’s Story

We first met Nicole when she was dating Azan Tefou. The couple couldn’t be any more different from one another and we just knew that they wouldn’t last. He was still alive when she went to visit her. She claimed she thought she was lucky with the cheap flights. She spent six months in Morocco and was criticized by her fans for abandoning her child so long to meet a man.

After all that traveling and putting her family’s lives at risk, Nicole came back, and then we found out that she and Azan were no longer engaged or even together. Azan doesn’t post often on social media, but when he does, he is just showing off workout videos.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Nicole Nafziger’s Post

Nicole’s fans are really let down with her latest clickbait. She posted a link that read “RIP” and with it was a picture of Azan! The show’s fans were upset and believed he was dead. The article she attached to the URL was actually a list of famous celebrities who died in the past year.

Azan posted the picture and her fans thought she should apologize. They felt it was insensitive, and she said that it was disappointing. Her fans were informed by her that this was how she earns money now, and it is how her daughter and she eat. After all the backlash she received, she decided to remove it.

