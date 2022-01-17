Ron Howard And Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment Nears Sale – WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reported that Imagine Entertainment, a film and TV production company founded by Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and others, is being sold to a London-based investment firm.

The report cites “people familiar”Centricus, a London-based firm that claims to be involved in the matter, could pay from $600 million to $800 millions for more than a 70% stake in the company.

The parties interested included at the time an unnamed Middle East sovereign money fund, international banks, and a domestic private equity company. The Oscar-winning movie was valued A Beautiful Mind Production company was reported to be worth over $800M.

Imagine’s umbrella consists of NY-based indie production shingle Jax Media (Emily in Paris. Russian Doll, Younger and Broader.), a majority stake in Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, a robust documentaries division including titles such as NatGeo’s Rebuilding Paradise, directed by Ron Howard, Sony Pictures Classics’ Julia, and Apple’s Charlie Brown, who are you?

Imagine’s library includes Howard’s canon with such titles as Backdraft Apollo 13, TV series, such as 24 Arrested Development, Friday Night Lights Empire. Howard will also direct Paramount’s first animated feature film. The Shrinking of Treehorn. There’s also a series based on Howard’s Willow Disney+ is in the process of launching a new title. The Netflix Andrew Garfield title is in the works tick, tick … Boom! from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

There’s also Imagine Impact, which is the production company’s incubator lab for creatives, which is a means of accelerating the script development process by removing bias in the submission process.