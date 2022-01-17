Why Will Smith Should Be Scared After His Ex-Wife’s Big Move, According To One Rumor

Should Will SmithBe concerned about your ex-wife Sheree Zampino‘s new gig? One tabloid claims Zampino’Smith could be in for some bad news from Smith’s latest reality TV deal. Here’s the latest gossip about Will Smith’s first marriage.

Will Smith be Terrified ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’The Latest Edition

This week Life & Style reports Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino has signed onto the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly HillsSmith, and she will share all of the juicy details about their marriage to the A list actor. Smith, apparently, is already “freaking out”Over what Zampino could possibly say.

“Will’s begging Sheree to remain tight-lipped, but that’s not likely to happen,”An insider explains. “Producers are already orchestrating scenarios to prompt her to spill the beans, and as one of the newest cast members, Sheree’s feeling under pressure to prove herself, even if it means talking about the past with Will.”

Will Smith Worried Sheree Zampino Will Dish His Dirt ‘RHOBH’?

This story is unlikely for a few reasons. First of all, this certainly isn’t Zampino’s first reality TV gig. Zampino was the main cast member of the show from 2012 to 2014. Hollywood Exes. Cast gossiping about famous ex-husbands was a big part of the show. Zampino was certainly a good host. A few secrets were revealed about their time togetherShe has never crossed any unsuitable lines.

Zampino and the Smith family remain very close, so we aren’t sure she will gossip about her ex. Zampino is the mother of Smith’s oldest child, Trey Smith, and they have an amicably blended family. Smith’s current wife Jada Pinkett Smith Zampino occasionally appears as a guest host on her showRed Table Talk. But that’s not all; Zampino even spends the holidays with the Smiths and often gushes about them online.

Zampino also gave praise to Smith during the release of his memoir. WILL. “Congratulations on the official release of ‘WILL’ Your endurance, discipline, faithfulness, and countless sacrifices for so many is not lost on me!” Zampino wrote. “I SEE YOU! I thank you! I celebrate you! And I’m so very proud & honored to be on this journey with you! I LOVE YOU!”

While Zampino is liable to spill a few juicy secrets about her and Smith’s relationship, we seriously doubt she plans to say anything to upset or embarrass her ex-husband.

The Tabloid On ‘RHOBH’

Another reason we’re skeptical of this story is because Life & StyleThe author was incorrect about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before. The tabloid reported that Lori Loughlin was planning to join the show in 2020. The outlet then reported that Denise Richards was planning to take revenge on Erika Jayne and replace her on the show. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to RHOBH.

