Korea Box Office: "Spider-Man" Holds off on 'Special Delivery."
By Tom O'Brien
In
“Spider-Man: No Way Home”For the fifth consecutive weekend, it remained at the top of the South Korean movie box office. No new releases of titles from local markets made a significant impact.

“Spider-Man,”According to data from Kobis (the tracking service provided by the Korean Film Council), which concluded 2021 as the highest-grossing film of the year, it continued its dominance with $1.48 million in the most recent weekend. It gained a 25% market share. This boosted its total cumulative earnings since December 15, 2021, to $58.2 millions.

Korean crime-action film “Special Delivery”It came in second place with a weekend of $1.33 million and $1.88million over its five opening day. It was seen on 992 screens. This is still less than the 1,100. “Spider-Man”Continue to play.

“Sing 2”The third-place finisher was steady with $1.07million for its second weekend. That gives it a 12-day cumulative total of $3.85m.

“A Policeman’s Lineage,”Another Korean crime title, which was launched Jan. 5, fell from second to fourth. Its second weekend haul was $779,000. This brings its total to $4.60million.

There were new releases of U.S. titles every day. “West Side Story”The weekend’s earnings were $385,000 and $687,000 respectively in the first five days. “House of Gucci”Over the weekend, it earned $358,000 and $577,000 for five days. In eighth place, “Clifford the Big Red Dog”Earned $108,000 in the weekend, and $152,000 over five consecutive days.

Others went to “The King’s Man,”With $216,000, you can earn a total of $8.17 Million since Dec. 22, 2021 in Korean “Beyond Live NCT: Resonance”Over the weekend, $81,100 and $171,000 respectively since its Jan. 12-debut. “Drive My Car.”It earned $28,800 during the weekend, taking its total to $307,000 since Dec. 23, 20,21.

National weekend totals fell to $5.99million, a drop of $7.40million in the first weekend. At this pace and with local titles continuing to perform weakly, Korea will struggle to return to its pre-COVID ranking as the world’s fourth largest theatrical market, behind North America, China and Japan.

