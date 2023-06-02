Boots has five of the best products for treating acne.

Boots has five products that a dermatologist recommends to help banish acne.

Doctor Soma posted on TikTok the best acne treatments that you can find at your local pharmacies.

This 24-second video shows a London-based dermatologist introducing the smoothing cleaner by CeraVe.

This product contains salicylic acids and is designed for skin that’s dry, bumpy and rough. It claims to gently cleanse and exfoliate without damaging the skin barrier.

It is free of fragrance and contains salicylic, hyaluronic and three essential Ceramides.

La Roche Posay Effaclar purifying gel is next in the clip.

The product has been designed for skin that is oily and sensitive. The manufacturer claims it will remove dirt and grime with ease, minimize the appearance of blackheads and spot, control shine, as well as leave skin feeling refreshed and clean.

She then shows Dr Soma’s followers a second product from the La Roche Posay Effaclar line.

Duo+ Corrective Unclogging Care is suitable for all skin imperfections and “anti-marking and anti-recurrence”.

Packaging states the item can be used for “severe marks and imperfections” as well as oily and acne prone skin.

It also contains “La Roche Posay Thermal Spring Water” which claims to clear skin within four weeks.

The fourth product in the Acnecide line is the Acnecide Peroxide.

This product targets mild acne in the face with Benzoyl Peroxide (5%) as the active ingredient.

Boots’ website states that the active ingredient is able to kill the Propionibacterium acnes bacteria, which is one of the leading causes of acne.

You can only use this product if the acne you have on your face does not appear to be severe.

On the website it states that mild acne looks like blackheads, whiteheads, and few to no pimples.

Microdart zit patches have been specifically developed for the newer, more stubborn pimples. Dr Soma tells her fans that Zitsticka is one of Boots’ best products to fight acne.

These patches dissolve themselves and contain spikes that are sticky on one side. They disintegrate to fill your pimples with the targeted ingredients. This will help clear the spot before it becomes a true spot.

Finally, dermatologists in London recommend succinic acid treatment for blemishes with salicylic.

The product, according to the manufacturer, reduces the inflammation of the skin and removes acne scars.

This blemish-clearing product has 1% salicylic, which helps to exfoliate dead skin and shrink large pores.

Acne-prone skin can benefit from succinic acid, which is a 2 percent solution. It reduces the size of acne and opens up pores.

The video posted by Dr Soma has been viewed over 87,200 times and liked 2500 times. Her followers have also commented on how helpful it is.

The woman who wrote this was referring to her friend. “If we’re going to town, we need to visit Boots and see what they offer for skin care.”

One patient asked Soma: “I’m a combination skin type but I have dry cheeks and sensitivity. Would it be good for me?” To which Soma responded: “Using a cleanser every day would be a great idea.”

Another asked: “Can this be done for sensitive/combination skin?””.

Soma answered: “Each person is different. Store-bought products only get you so far. A doctor can offer stronger treatments.”

