Rolling Stone and Meta will bring must-see creators to SXSW

Rolling Stone is teaming up with Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience known as the Creator House – and it promises to be just as fun as it sounds.

Clive Bar on Rainey Street will host the SXSW House. It will include everything a Creator needs. Complete with an Instagram and Facebook Reels studio and demos with future-ready tech like the immersive Meta Quest 2 VR headsets, the festival’s creators will be offered ample opportunity to do what they do best.

The celebrations begin on March 18Th as we welcome a new generation of tastemakers, innovators, artists, musicians, gamers, NFT collectors and social advocates to mix and mingle with some of the creator economy’s established and rising stars.

And of course, the lineup wouldn’t be complete without songwriter/singer Tone Stith and pop-R&B fusionist Destiny Rogers who are set to deliver headlining performances on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Another highlight will be an enlightening speaker series that will pass the mic to creators and trailblazers who’ve mastered content curation in the social sphere. When planning your Austin weekend, make sure to include the following must-see programs to your itinerary.

Day 1 Lineup:

The Metacreator Economy – The Metaverse presents new opportunities for creators like streetwear impresario Bobby HundredsAnd Women riseFounder Maliha Abidi who’veBoth created their own NFTs. They will be discussing how they made money from their creations, as well as the potential for new opportunities that the digital frontier has to offer creators and brands.

Change the Game – Creator-first platforms have revolutionized how emerging artists can tap into new audiences. In “Changing the Game,” we’ll hear from Tobe NwigweTexas-bred rapper, whose use of social media has created an unrivalled visual aesthetic. He’ll be joined on the panel by JVKEThe singer-songwriter behind 2020’s social media phenomenon, “Upside Down,”And FestiveA rising star who became a household name by sharing ear-worm freestyles via her social media accounts. Together, the trio will talk about how platforms like Instagram have helped music’s next wave of talent find their footing in ways that defy industry convention.

Controller One Chronicles – As gamers’ streaming videos have become more prominent in our social media feeds, they have commanded a greater share of the attention economy. In “Controller One Chronicles,”Gamers Munchkindoom, Jobless GarrettAnd DDS618They will talk about the intricacies involved in building an audience in this increasingly competitive sector of the creator ecosystem as well as the challenges faced by them when they started their respective brands.

Clout Cashing In – There are multiple revenue streams available to creators like in-stream ads, tipping, subscription models and more. Comedienne Daphnique Springs Captain of the Smile Squad Markian Benhamou have mastered the art of monetizing their cross-platform audiences, and they’re ready to share their knowledge. This is the panel you won’t want to miss if you’re an aspiring creator looking to turn your likes, shares and clicks into coins.

Day 2 Lineup:

Breaking the Blockchain Boys Club – Celebrate Women’s History Month at the Creator House by “Breaking the Blockchain Boys Club”With Lady PheAnd TT The Artist. The pair will become one. Rolling Stone’s Charlie Cooper will discuss their NFT-centric collections for women, their push for inclusion and representation, and their plans to help more women take advantage of the growing digital industry.

Ten Content Commandments – Get ready for a a step-by-step guide to get your content game on track at the “Ten Content Commandments” panel featuring Brendan W, Jordan?, Kurt Tocci. They will be able to put their heads together. Rolling Stone’s Jon Weigell with a live audience to create a 10-part series “rules to post by”In real-time

Socially conscious – Digital-native pros like Deja FoxxAnd Amber WhittingtonI have used social media platforms to reach audiences with similar interests and passions. Deja Foxx is a reproductive rights advocate and was hired by Kamala Harris when she was just 19 years old. She became the youngest presidential campaign staffer ever.

YouTube’s content creator Amber Whittington gained prominence as a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ equality. During “Socially Conscious,”Creator House attendees learn how to leverage their respective platforms and connect with online audiences to create real-world impacts.

Adam W. has a conversation about “Likes for Laughs”

Almost four million people follow Adam W on Instagram for his hilarious short-form content, and as a result, he’s living his best life as a full-time content creator. Adam will complete the Creator House speaker series. “Likes For Laughs,” a conversation where he’ll discuss his career beginnings, how he used social media to create his own comedic opportunities and his plans for translating that success into new roles in front of and behind the camera.

