Anne Hathaway’s Imitation of Lady Gaga’s House Of Gucci Accent Got Jared Leto In Trouble

Jared Leto is well-known for more than just his movies. The roles he plays on film However, The way he creates them . Leto is known for staying true to his character throughout filming. But, it seems that it is possible to get Leto to change his mind. Anne Hathaway did this during filming for their new Apple TV+ series.

The new series features: We CrushedJared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam Neumann and Rebecca Neumann, founders of We Work. A recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Hathaway spoke about the experience of working within Leto’s method, but she also revealed that she was able to crack Leto’s shell about midway through production. The famous trailer for House of Gucci was released while the two were making the series, and when Hathaway channeled Lady Gaga’s character, it apparently threw Leto for a loop. Hathaway explains…

I really respect Jared’s process, and I had a wonderful time working with whoever that was [laughs]We had the most wonderful connection, and I was so grateful for it. ‘House of Gucci’Trailer came out, I was forced to do something. I couldn’t just let it be… So the House of Gucci trailer came out and we shot a really intense scene all day… [I said], ‘Just one more thing,’And I go ‘Father, Son, House of Gucci’You have to! I didn’t know what would happen because he’s so intense in his commitment to his process, but I swear to God he split into three. It was like a Horcrux. It was like Jared was here, Paolo Gucci over here, Adam Neumann over here. I don’t think he did this, but in my memory he was like, ‘Waaaaah.’He came back in, and I was amazed. ‘Oh dear,’He was just like ‘Whoa, I think I just time-traveled!’

Anne Hathaway tells Colbert that she didn’Jared Leto and I hadn’t met until the weekend at SXSW, when they were reunited. It’s a sentiment that many of Leto’s co-stars have echoed . Hathaway says that even when she spoke to Leto prior to beginning production on We Crashed, he still wasn’t Jared Leto, he was still Paolo Gucci.

Lady Gaga accent That was all anyone was talking about. House of Gucci trailer came out, so it’s little surprise that Anne Hathaway felt impelled to do something with it after they wrapped shooting for the day. It was fitting that it was so, considering the fact that Anne Hathaway had been filming for the day. Gaga used a similar approach. Leto is often called upon to fill that role.

Jared Leto clearly didn’t expect it. It did, however, have an effect on him after he heard it. He said that he “time-traveled”It is possible that he temporarily changed from being the character he was playing to becoming one he had left behind. It was probably quite bizarre for someone who takes his work so seriously.

From hearing Anne Hathaway tell it she really wasn’t sure what this little joke might do to Leto. It seems that he was able to take it quite well and can be seen reverting to his previous character with no difficulty. Here you can see Leto and Hathaway together. We CrushedApple TV+ starts March 18