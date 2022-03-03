Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight To Jolt Ticket Sales

By
Tom O'Brien
-
0
13

Robert Pattinson’s turn as the Dark Knight is expected to become the second film since the pandemic began to open with over $100 million

Though Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” made Hollywood headlines as one of the films pulled from Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, that withdrawal isn’t expected to stop the DC blockbuster from becoming the biggest box office hit since “Spider-Man: No Way Home”It was almost three months ago.

Robert Pattinson’s debut as Gotham City’s avenging crusader is an important film for Warner Bros., marking its return to releasing theatrically exclusive movies after all of the studio’s 2021 films were released simultaneously on HBO Max. It’s also the beginning of a much more blockbuster-intensive theatrical strategy for Warner as the studio will release just nine films this year, five of which are based on DC Comics.

All indications point to that slate starting strong, with opening weekend projections. “The Batman”It starts at $115 million It would be a great addition to any home. “No Way Home”The film was the second to be released since the pandemic. Its domestic opening exceeded $100 million. Warner Bros. is conservative, with a $90 Million studio projection.

Register to learn more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here