Actor describes mental health issues

Darren CrissHe is grieving the loss of his brother and has a relevant reminder about mental health.

The “Hollywood”ActorWednesday’s announcement by Charles Criss, 36, that his brother had battled severe depression since birth. “succumbed by taking his own life.”Criss described his brother’s death in the following words: “a colossal shock”In a touching Instagram posting

“His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children and their respective mothers,”The actor wrote. “I have spent what already feels like a small eternity to wrap my head around it.”

Criss shared that his brother was going through difficult times and that they were all sharing the burden with each other. “very vocal concerns”These were frequently questions about his mental state. “protestations that everything was fine.”

Golden Globe winner reminded us that mental health issues can be complex and shouldn’t be ignored. “yield simple, convenient”The answers to your healing.

“It requires a much more complex consideration of where one’s mind has to have been to go through something like this,”Criss wrote. “It is paramount for me to remind anyone reading this that may be feeling consumed by any similar kind of darkness — that there is absolutely no shame in feeling shame and furthermore, nothing wrong whatsoever with seeking help.”

Criss concluded his post by sharing photos of his brother smiling through photos over the years, from their childhood to his time with his family and children.

Numerous celebrities expressed their condolences, and they sent their love to Criss.

John Stamos wrote: “I love you Darren and I encourage everyone to read what Darren wrote about his brother. I only had the pleasure of being around him twice. But each time, he was sure to leave a strong impression on me. He was very funny- very smart – but mostly very gentle and kind.”

“Oh Darren. Sending so much love to you and your family,” “West Side Story”Star Rachel Zegler wrote.

“Sending love to your family and his children, partner, all who knew and loved him. What a beautiful tribute to his lasting legacy,” Mandy Moore wrote.

John Legend commented: “I’m so so sorry Darren. Thank you for sharing your beautiful tribute to him and using this awful tragedy to help others.”

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.