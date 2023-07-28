Robert Englund’s Spouse Is Set Decorator Nancy Booth – All We Know About Her

Robert Englund had been married twice before settling down with Nancy Booth. The pair worked and met in the entertainment industry, although Nancy Booth eventually branched toward a different path.

Born June 6, 1947, in Glendale, California, Robert Englund etched an indelible mark in Hollywood as a veteran actor. He joined the film and TV industry in the mid-1970s, making over 160 onscreen appearances and counting.

Robert Englund primarily appeared in films, though he took minor roles in TV shows like “Soap,” “California Fever,” “Charlie’s Angels,” and “Walking Tall.” He dabbled in various genres, from drama, adventure, to crime and comedy, but the TV star gained a reputation as a horror icon.

Robert Englund on Day 1 of Sitges Film Festival 2022 on October 6, 2022, in Sitges, Spain. | Source: Getty Images

The actor remains committed to his craft and continues to receive praise. However, a lesser-known part of his life is his significant other, Nancy Booth. Booth was in entertainment like her husband, though she worked behind the scenes. She later pursued a different passion.

Nancy Booth and Robert Englund on Day 1 of Sitges Film Festival 2022 on October 6, 2022, in Sitges, Spain. | Source: Getty Images

Robert Englund’s Wife, Nancy Booth, Abandoned Hollywood in the 1990s

Booth, who writes her name as Nancy Englund on Instagram, began serving as a set dresser and decorator in the late 1980s. Her work is credited primarily in films like “The Kindred,” “Masters of the Universe,” starring Dolph Lundgren, “Sweet 15,” “Late for Dinner,” “Valentino Returns,” and “976-EVIL.”

She was also the Art Director for the 1989 short film “Private Debts” but abandoned Hollywood in 1991. It’s unclear when, but Booth joined the Laguna Beach Garden Club and later became its president.

Robert Englund and Nancy Booth at “Bad Dates” Book Party on June 28, 1990, in Hollywood, California. | Source: Getty Images

She had a passion for plants that sparked as a child, spending time with her grandfather as he tended to his garden. “I’d toddle after him as he worked, and he’d twist me a fragrant crown out of jasmine,” Booth recalled .

Her grandmother was blind, so her grandfather would pick wonderfully scented and textured plants for her to experience through touch and smell. “Through him, I learned something magical — that you can make plants from other plants. You don’t need seeds or a trip to the nursery,” Booth said of her grandfather.

Robert Englund and Nancy Booth Met on a Film Set

There is little information about Englund and Booth’s love story, but the lovebirds, who have no children , met on the set of “976-EVIL,” a comedy horror directed by Englund. They married in October 1988 and kept a low profile as a couple.

Occasionally, they would attend public events together, but the actor remained difficult to reach. Gary Smart, who directed the documentary “Hollywood Dreams And Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” had tried Englund’s agency to propose the film but eventually reached the actor through his wife.

Booth appeared in the film, chronicling Englund’s rise to worldwide stardom. Her husband only spoke briefly but fondly of her and avoided divulging too many details to protect her privacy. Smart described Booth as a “big figure” in Englund’s life. She is his confidant.

Robert Englund and Nancy Booth during the “Final Placement” Hollywood Screening at The Tiffany Theater in West Hollywood. | Source: Getty Images

One of Robert Englund’s Former Spouse Was an Actress

Englund’s first wife was Elizabeth Gardner. There is little information about their relationship, but the former couple married in 1968 . It’s unknown when they divorced, as some sources cite 1972, while others say they separated in 1982.