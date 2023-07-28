B&B Spoilers: Finn Needs To Take A Stand – Liam Has Crucial Evidence

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that John Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) never anticipated his birth mother being released into the general population. But Finn’s greater surprise is the development of the bond he feels with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) shared video evidence with his confidant and brother, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). The brothers were perplexed, being unable to explain Finn’s embrace of Sheila following her release by Judge Evan Scott (Michael Corbett, who portrayed David Kimble on The Young and the Restless, Warren Carter on Search for Tomorrow, Michael Pavel, Junior on Ryan’s Hope, and Brent Cameron on One Life to Live).

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Finn Is In Emotional Conflict.

His wife, Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) reverted to her defensive position when witnessing the judge free Sheila.

Wood’s character later put Finn on the spot about his mother at the cliff house but was unaware of his interaction with Sheila at that point in the plot.

B&B Spoilers – Illegally Obtaining A Confession

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) initiated contact with the federal authorities to exact a plan to record Sheila admitting to crimes while under surveillance.

Judge Scott believes Bill’s ties to the government personnel he and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) were working with and how Sheila’s confession was obtained was illegal, and he threw out the charges against her.

Sheila was not hopeful she would be released, which made that achievement all the more shocking for her.

She shared her good news with Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes), who anticipated his unrequited love being behind bars with him for years to come.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Liam Spencer Gets To The Heart Of The Matter

Liam did not deny Wyatt’s assertion. Yes, he still has feelings for Steffy. But Liam dismissed his brother’s question about wanting to attack Finn’s credibility because of the divorce.

Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) betrayed her marriage vows when kissing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) during the Forrester Creations fashion event in Rome, Italy. So, Liam twice witnessed jarring moments that impacted multiple people.

Liam told Wyatt that he will always love Steffy and that she changed his life. But his concern about Finn’s involvement with Sheila regards the danger Kelly Spencer (Sophia Paras Mckinlay), Hayes Forrester Finnegan (Iliana and Vienna Norris), Steffy, and Novlan’s characters are in.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – John Finn Finnegan Needs Advice And Support

Sheila wanted to see Finn before the hearing in the judge’s chambers to reassert her maternal connection. He did not expect to respond to her in the prison visitor’s room as he did.

But Finn has to be even more surprised that he felt compelled to return Sheila’s second hug in the hallway outside the judge’s chambers. He is enduring significant emotional turmoil.

Liam was right to record Finn and Sheila because that video allows any viewer to make an assessment.

Finn needs advice and support from others who care about him but did not leave him or Steffy for dead in the alley behind Il Giardino on B&B.

