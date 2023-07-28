Eagles founder Randy Meisner is dead at age 77.

Randy Meisner has passed away at the age of 77. He was one of the Eagles’ co-founders, and the man who brought their song “Take It To The Limit” to new heights. VarietyMeisner, who died in Los Angeles on 27 July due to complications of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), The band has confirmed the statement The passing.

In the statement, it was stated, “As an original bass player of Poco, Randy played at the forefront the musical revolution which began in Los Angeles during the late 1960s.” Randy was a founding member of the Eagles along with Glenn Frey Don Henley and Bernie Leadon in 1971. He also contributed to albums such as Eagles Desperado On The Border One of These Nights Hotel California. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame together in 1998.

In the middle of their statement, the band quoted Meisner to highlight his contributions to the success of the group. Randy Meisner was an important part of The Eagles. He played a crucial role in their success. The band said that his vocal range is amazing, and can be heard on ‘Take it to the Limit’, which was his signature song.

Meisner sang for Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band and was the bassist in the Buffalo Springfield band Poco. He was hired to join Linda Ronstadt’s group and perform alongside Don Henley and Glenn Frey, her backing musicians.

Rondstadt: “They used to practice in my house where J.D. and I were living, because our living room was bigger than theirs.” Billboard). “I can remember returning home from work one day to find that the group had already rehearsed Witchy Woman, and all four-part harmonies were ready. The music was great. It was fantastic. It was obvious. There were some really powerful voices and strong songs. They also had a lot of songwriters such as Jack Tempchin, J.D., and others. Souther, Jackson Browne. The whole experience was amazing. With all the things going in their favor, there was no way that they could fail.”