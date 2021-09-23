Rihanna strikes a pose in racy lingerie as she attends Savage X Fenty show premiere

Rihanna has sent heatwaves through New York City after posing up a storm in her racy black lingerie.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Rihanna, a stunning US singer, put on a spectacular performance in black lace shorts when she arrived at the premiere of her Savage X Fenty Show.

As host of her third Savage X Fenty Show, the brunette bombshell was seen wearing tight lacy shorts over sultry matching stockings.

Ri-Ri stole all the show in a black plunging top that she accessorised with silver chokers and chunky bracelets. A long beaded necklace hung above Ri’s chest was also on display.







The smiling songstress added several silver earrings and glam diamond bangles to her eye-popping event outfit.

Ri was sure to showcase her more sexy look with a long, straightened haircut and a stunning faux fringe.

In partnership with Techstyle Fashion Group, Rihanna launched her Savage X Fenty label in 2018.







Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. Rihanna’s third runway event with the empire will be on Friday via Amazon Prime Video.

The brand’s latest collection will be launched at the show.

Rihanna hosted her debut show premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The event saw a star-studded audience that included Emily Ratajkowski (Gigi Hadid) and Irina Shahk.







The Only Girl hit-maker has had a significant impact on the Amazon Prime exclusive show as she’s served as its creative director and and as an executive producer.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty catwalk will feature performances by some of the most prominent music stars.

Already, the Savage X Fenty Show has seen big names like Roddy Rich and Big Sean.

Rihanna expanded her Fenty brand by launching Fenty Skin in 2011.

