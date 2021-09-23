New General Hospital Spoilers Reveal Something Terrifying About Trina Robertson

It was during that conversation that Trina realized that Esme and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) were working together as Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) stalker. Instead of confiding in Cameron Webber (William Lipton), Trina decided to go to the police and even Ava. That may be a very big mistake on Trina’s part!

Cameron Webber Will Assist Trina Robinson In Getting Proof!

Cameron is a great guy, but he is still just a teenager barely out of high school. He won’t likely be a great asset in Trina’s quest to get to the truth. He will most likely make mistakes and Esme will realize that Trina and Esme are both on Spencer and her.

And Esme isn’t just a spoiled teenager, she’s quite dangerous in her own right. Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), isn’t comfortable around Esme. And it’s not easy to unnerve the serial killer.

Esme Prince Has A Violent And Sadistic Streak!

When Spencer needed an alibi to prove he wasn’t Ava’s stalker, Esme was more than happy to provide one. She staged another attack on Ava, this time setting her car on fire and leaving Kiki Jerome’s (Hayley Erin) hospital badge at the scene.

What’s even more creepy is that Ava said that the badge was buried along with Kiki after her murder at Ryan’s hands. Cameron could tip Esme off so he and Trina might be in danger!

Esme Prince Won’t Think Cameron Webber Is The True Threat!

While she may get annoyed with Cameron, Esme will realize that her true enemy is Trina. Trina could be in serious danger if Esme becomes as similar to Ryan as she seems. Esme isn’t a serial killer, at least not yet, but she will certainly need a first victim. And her rival for Spencer’s affections is just the person that Esme will decide to eliminate!

Cameron and Trina are going to get Esme the goods? Or will Esme discover they are very close to the truth? Could Esme be a serial murderer in the making? Port Charles can be anything so make sure to tune in to General Hospital on ABC weekdays. And don’t forget to check back right here regularly for all your General Hospital news, information, and spoilers!