Robert Irwin Recently Shared on Instagram A Heartwarming Family Photo With Adorable Baby Grace

Robert Irwin posted a new photo on his Instagram account showing his wildlife-loving family taking a group selfie. Grace Warrior also shared one of her contagious smiles while being swept along the air among her family.

The adorable expression of Grace Warrior was a hit with fans, and the snap got many compliments. The happy uncle’s caption also proved that his little girl “Loves a good selfie.”

Robert Irwin and his family take a selfie together

ROBERT’S LATEST INSTAGRAM SHARE

Robert’s family selfie featured his mom, Terri Irwin, sister Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, and their 5-month-old baby girl, Grace Warrior. Little Grace sure got her cute smile from the family as they all had similar facial expressions.

With heartwarming reactions, fans gushed about the family’s PDA. One fan commented on Grace’s beautiful looks and acknowledged their family’s closeness. Lots of viewers dropped the red heart emojis, and someone described the family as “Perfection.”

Robert Irwin at Hallmark’s “Home & Family” at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 24, 2018

Baby Grace’s cute little bows and bibs are pretty famous on social media. Bindi shared a series of mommy-daughter photos before Robert’s Instagram update.

Over the years, the Irwins have continued to carry on their patriarch’s legacy.

The wildlife-loving family welcomed Grace on March 25, 2020. Since then, they have been enjoying their baby’s joyful atmosphere. Bindi, her mother, reflected once on her first days of being a parent.

BINDI CELEBRATES HER DAD

Bindi, 23, recently revealed she wished her dad, crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, could witness her time as a mother. On Steve’s postmortal 15th anniversary, the doting mom noted that she wished Steve could hug baby Grace.

Bindi shared an old photo of Steve and her younger self. She also celebrated the special day with a caption noting that Grace’s late crocodile hunter was the “guardian angel.”

Steve’s widow, Terri, also paid tribute to her late husband with an image of the Australian zookeeper holding a baby crocodile. Steve, 44, died September 4, 2006.

MORE ON ROBERT

The Irwins have done a great job carrying on their patriarch’s legacy over the years. In an interview, Robert talked about the feelings of his family about him swimming alongside sharks.

Robert first stated that he was thankful for having “such an amazing family” before crediting his family’s support for keeping Steve’s legacy running. Robert also revealed he felt like “the luckiest kid in the world.”

The Australian TV personality further explained that losing his dad at a young age was a challenging experience. He called Steve the “greatest father” and reflected on Steve’s support when he was alive.