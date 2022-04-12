Rihanna Says She Wants to Redefine Maternity Fashion and What’s ‘Decent’

Rihanna said she hopes her pregnancy redefines maternity fashion and challenges what’s “decent.”

The singer and businesswoman spoke about her pregnancy with Vogue for its May cover.

She said: “This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna says she hopes her maternity-style choices are redefining what’s viewed as “decent” for pregnant women to wear, according to Vogue.

In an interview with Chioma Nnadi for the magazine’s May cover, published on Tuesday, the 34-year-old singer and Fenty entrepreneur said she hasn’t restricted her fashion choices since she and her partner A$AP Rocky, 33, announced they were expecting in late January.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” she told Vogue. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna announced her pregnancy in a series of photos taken by celebrity-favored street photographer Miles “Diggzy” Diggs in Harlem, New York, where she wore a pink Chanel coat, unbuttoned to show her baby bump covered by her gemstone necklace. Since then, she has been lauded for pushing the boundaries of maternity fashion by wearing daring and fitted outfits.

On February 11, Rihanna dazzled at a Fenty Beauty event in LA in a sparkly, shredded green halter top and pants from The Attico, Fashionista reported. Later in February, Rihanna turned heads at Gucci’s fall/winter 2022 show during Milan Fashion Week in several Gucci-designed pieces, according to the brand’s Instagram. Her metallic headdress was paired with a black latex crop top, a lavender fur coat, and black satin pants with a red dragon.

Her most daring maternity style moment came at the Dior womenswear fall/winter 2022 show on March 1, where she wore a sheer black lace babydoll dress that revealed underwear from her Savage X Fenty line, complete with a leather jacket and boots.

Speaking to Vogue about the Dior look, Rihanna said the dress was the closest thing to maternity clothes she’d worn yet, adding: “Listen, they were going to see my panties regardless. So they’d better be mine.”

She also joked that her stylist Jahleel Weaver “loses sleep” over her changing measurements, saying: “In fact, I’m sure he’s going to ask for a raise after this!”

Rihanna told the magazine that her style choices have been a conscious effort to shift the narrative around pregnant women’s bodies. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she said.

She added: “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”