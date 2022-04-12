6-Year-Old Girl Calls 911 After Mom Passes Out, Runs Outside to Confirm Address

A 6-year-old girl’s quick thinking saved the day after her mom collapsed.

Jordynn was at home with her mom, Deja, when suddenly the mother and Army veteran collapsed. Jordynn wasted no time and called 911, telling the operator her mom “just passed out.”

When the operator asks her to verify the address, the little girl ran out to their mailbox to confirm the house number, then ran back inside to be at her mom’s side.

“Just to be so mature in such a crazy situation, I’m beyond blessed,” Deja told Inside Edition.

Deja came to and Jordynn gave her the phone.

“I don’t know what happened. I got really lightheaded and I sat down for a little while to try to make it go away. When I got up, everything just went black, and I hit my head really hard on the wall,” she told the operator.

First responders arrived, and the 911 operator praised Jordynn for her good work.

“It really makes me really proud,” Deja said. The proud mom says she was amazed when she saw Ring camera footage of her daughter running out out to check the mailbox.