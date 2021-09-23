RHOBH fans slam Erika Jayne for telling Sutton Stracke to ‘f**k off’ after claims she ‘lied’ about ex Tom’s car crash

REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans slammed Erika Jayne for saying Sutton Stracke could “f**k off.”

The Bravo stars have been feuding ever since Sutton accused Erika of “lying” about a past car crash Tom Girardi was involved in.

1 Erika was slammed after she said Sutton could ‘f**k off’

During Wednesday’s episode of RHOHB, the women went on a trip to San Diego.

Erika was asked about her feelings on dealing with Sutton during the picnic she attended with other stars.

The 50-year-old said: “Being called a liar is not okay with me.”

Erika continued in a confessional: “Being called a liar is like major for me and that is something that I will not tolerate.”

In past episodes, Erika was called out for inconsistencies in a story she told about a car accident Tom, 82, had gotten into.

Dorit Kemsley acknowledged that Erika seemed to be telling the truth, but Kyle Richards stated she is skeptical.

Noting that Erika seems to be lying about Tom’s past car accident, Kyle said in a confessional: “I feel like this is what happens when you’re married to a lawyer for that many years.”

While talking to her costars, Erika said: “Everyone can f**k off. I know the truth. I don’t care what anyone else says. “I was there.”

She continued: There’s a lot of s**t being said and I’m not gonna have someone call me a liar. And I’m not apologizing.

“I don’t care if she thinks I threatened her. She should be threatened.”

As the scene aired, RHOBH fans rushed to Twitter to slam Erika for her behavior.

One person wrote: “You a liar Erika, plain and simple.”

Another added: “Erika’s hostility is her way of presenting herself as a victim to cloud the real issue… she’s complicit in the scam.”

A third chimed in: “Can’t stand Erika trying to tell her narrative….excuse me her bulls**t.”

The backlash continued as another person wrote: “@erikajayne needs to stop with this bulls**t. She’s trying way too hard & it’s just exhausting at this point. She’s a LIAR. She’s not kidding anybody. She spent the money. She stole from victims. $25MIL doesn’t lie! Like SOMEONE prosecute the b**h already!”

An additional fan wrote: “I need The Feds to get their prosecution together because I AM TIRED OF ERIKA AND HER LIES!!”

Fans agreed that Erika seems to be full of lies, as someone else tweeted: “Erika told her friends & the #RHOBH one thing for years, then she drops a divorce filing out of nowhere, completely changes her story & the narrative but everyone should definitely believe her & never call her a liar because…”