Locals furious after 8ft pile of MUD left next to their homes floods their gardens and spoils their views

LOCALS are livid after developers dumped an 8ft pile of MUD next to their new homes that floods their gardens and spoils their views.

Homeowners are horrified that the massive pile of topsoil was dumped next to Park Place, Corsham, Wiltshire.

They say the “mountain” has swamped their gardens and ruins their open views of the countryside.

Riled residents also complain that the pile is blocking their privacy and allowing others to see into their houses.

Redcliffe Homes claimed that the soil pile was removed from their property due to a dispute with contractors. Local residents protested.

After frustration from locals, the Wiltshire Council’s planning enforcement unit declared it illegal.

But despite boasting of the “large areas of open space, avenues and greenery” surrounding the homes, locals claim the developers have now bizarrely put a bid in for planning permission to KEEP the eyesore.

They allegedly want the mountain of mud to stay put to “create an amenity and wildlife buffer”.

But residents hit back after forking out for the luxury homes, saying “both the developer and the mound need to be brought back down to earth”.

Locals said they were originally promised a wooded area to the west of the estate – but “nobody said anything about a hilltop” viewing point into homes.

Corsham’s Park Place Residents’ Association chairman, Kevin Taylor said that the original plan was an “attempt to lower the level by as little as possible and minimise the cost to the developer.”

“We don’t think they’re [Redcliffe] removing more than 25 per cent of the soil they brought onto the site,” he explained.

It will remain a large mound. The mound and the developer need to be brought down to Earth.

Homeowners on the swanky new estate have echoed Mr Taylor’s concerns, complaining that the proposals do not adequately address the blight to their views and the risk of flooding.

Redcliffe Homes attempted to prevent the removal of large amounts of construction waste by illegally disposing it on the site.

“They further sought to disguise this by importing topsoil to cover the waste.”

Marie Jones, whose home borders the mound of earth, stated that the application was an attempt to reduce the costs of legal disposal of the spoil.

“CHEAP” DEVELOPERS

“The developer has clearly gambled on doing the least they can get away with at the cheapest cost, to regularise the illegal development.”

Christopher Howlett said: “We live adjacent to this mound of earth and have already experienced flooding in our garden and round the edge of our garage.

The proposal allows for unacceptable levels of overlooking.

“Our end plot means that people walking over the earthworks look down into our garden and across into our house which means we don’t feel we have any privacy.”

Gary Cannon stated that the raised ground level allows residents to see into their first-floor rooms, which could compromise their privacy.

I support the idea for a wildlife buffer, but it could have been done with the original level.

Redcliffe seems to have made a mistake by dumping material at the site instead of properly disposing of it.

FALSE PROMISES

Mr Taylor said some of the proposed mitigation works offered, such as planting trees in the space, was already expected to take place under the original plans.

Furious locals also worry about the possibility of powerlines running over the area, which could be obstructed or damaged by the trees.

Residents and not developers will have to ensure that they don’t interfere.

Redcliffe Homes spokesperson said, “We are trying as quickly as possible to resolve this matter amicably for local residents.

“The mound was built by a contractor. We have a legal dispute. We hope that we can resolve it quickly.

“A planning application was submitted to remove excess soil from the development.

“We regret that this issue is causing concern for local people.”

