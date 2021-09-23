‘Evil step-mother’ slammed for refusing to give her four-year-old step-daughter her own bedroom

ONE WOMAN has been branded an ‘evil step mother’ after she decided to keep the spare bedroom in the home for guests as opposed to giving it to her step-daughter.

After recently purchasing a home with her boyfriend, the 24-year-old woman said that she didn’t want his daughter having her own room in their new home, as she is “a guest.”

2 A four-year-old has been denied her own bedroom in her dad’s new house by his girlfriend Credit: Getty – Contributor

The new house is a 30 minute drive away from where her boyfriend’s 4-year-old daughter Kate lives with her mum.

Posting on Reddit’s notorious Am I The A**hole forum the woman says that although she loves having her boyfriend’s daughter for sleepovers, she does not want to give her the only spare bedroom.

“We are converting one of the rooms to be an office for my BF and me to work from. That leaves just one spare bedroom.”

The woman said that the little girl was concerned about her father moving away and assured her that she would be able to have a bedroom in his new home.

“Kate was really nervous about us moving so far away, and my BF has reassured her that she will still get to visit all the time – and she will have her own bedroom waiting for her whenever she wants” She said.

Adding: “My issue with this is that I don’t want Kate to treat the only spare bedroom as her personal bedroom. Rather, I want it to be thought of as a “guest” bedroom.”

The woman said that she has no problem with his daughter staying as much as she wants but does not want the girls things making other guests “uncomfortable.”

“I don’t want it to be filled with her toys and clothes, so nobody else feels comfortable to sleep in there. I don’t think it’s fair that a room is reserved for someone who is not there 90% of the time.”

The woman added that she wants to lay down the law before the couple has their own child, and let the little girl know she is a guest in the house she shares with Kate’s dad.

“I want to set expectations now – that Kate is always welcome, but she will be welcome as a “She stated that she was a guest at the house with Kate’s dad.

However, her boyfriend is unhappy about the situation and wants to prioritize his daughter.

“My boyfriend thinks I’m being unreasonable, that Kate needs her own room for stability, especially as she feels we are moving away from her” She said.

“He says we can keep a pull-out sofa in our office for guests to stay on, and call the spare room “”Kate’s bedroom,” she said.

Many people reacted quickly to the comment section and called the woman the evil stepmother.

“Okay evil Step Mother. Tell us more about how your hypothetical future child’s sibling is not part of your family” commented one person,

Another said: “You married a man with a minor child. She should not be a GUEST. Your home should feel as much like her home as her mother’s house does.”

Adding: “You saying that you want her to think of herself as a guest is horrific and sets you up as the evil stepmother.”

