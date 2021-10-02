Review and photos of Disney World’s New Cookie Shop

Gideon’s Bakehouse cookies are not only the best at Disney World, I think, but they’re also the best I have ever had.





Gideon’s Bakehouse is a firm favorite of mine.



Amanda Krause/Insider







Before going to Disney World, I had spent many months following Gideon’s Bakehouse. InstagramIt is a dream of mine to try its famous cookies. They lived up to my expectations.

I thought the half-pound desserts were great and reasonably priced. The buying process was also unique and fun. I loved them so much, that next time I visit Disney World I will dedicate a full day to Disney Springs and stop by Gideon’s at the beginning of the morning.

For now, I will just continue to recommend the bakery to other travelers and daydream about when I will be able visit again.