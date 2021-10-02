Review and photos of Disney World’s New Cookie Shop

Review and photos of Disney World's New Cookie Shop
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Gideon’s Bakehouse cookies are not only the best at Disney World, I think, but they’re also the best I have ever had.

Insider reporter Amanda Krause at Gideon's Bakehouse in Disney Springs.

Gideon’s Bakehouse is a firm favorite of mine.

Amanda Krause/Insider


Before going to Disney World, I had spent many months following Gideon’s Bakehouse. InstagramIt is a dream of mine to try its famous cookies. They lived up to my expectations.

I thought the half-pound desserts were great and reasonably priced. The buying process was also unique and fun. I loved them so much, that next time I visit Disney World I will dedicate a full day to Disney Springs and stop by Gideon’s at the beginning of the morning.

For now, I will just continue to recommend the bakery to other travelers and daydream about when I will be able visit again.

Latest News

Previous articleHow Prince William and Kate Middleton have broken the tradition of doomed royal marriages

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact