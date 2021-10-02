Keto Meals Made from Plants That Don’t Miss Carbs

Research has shown that low-carb and vegan diets both have health benefits.

Combining them might be possible “the best of both worlds,”A doctor who tried it said so.

You can make tofu scramble, veggie noodles pasta dishes, and chocolate mousse as dessert.

People who eat plants, milk, and meat will be able to cut out animal products.



It can be intimidating. This is also true for low-carb diets that require you to eliminate bread, pasta, and any sugar.

For the average person, combining the two can seem like a daunting task.

However, low-carb plant-based meals are easy to prepare, healthy, and filling. Dr. Anna BorekDr. Judith, who tried the diet for 30 day and decided to make it part of her daily life.

Borek found it easier to sustain the diet by eating a regular variety of foods, such as tofu and kale. Shared some YouTube recipesYou can also follow us on Twitter.

“To my surprise I enjoyed the low-carb fare so much that I experienced no sense of deprivation,”She said.

According to her experience, low-carb, vegan and vegetarian eating can have many health benefits. She recommends meals such as savory chickpea cakes, creamy dressings, rich stews and even chocolate mousse for dessert.