Children can learn a lot about their parents from their parents, especially in the areas of forming and maintaining healthy relationships and handling conflict. Considering everything he went through growing up — his parents’ messy relationship, their eventual divorce, and his mother’s untimely death — the odds were seemingly stacked against Prince William. It all turned out well. “The House of Windsor has an abysmal track record of marital failure, but William has broken the cycle,”Author and royal historian “Battle of Brothers,”Robert Lacey, People.

Lacey thinks Kate Middleton is also an option. “empathetic outsider from middle-class origins,”Credit should be given to their decade-long marriage for its success. Carole Middleton, the duchess, and Michael Middleton, her parents, have been married more than forty years. Unlike Charles, who has had numerous rifts and conflicts in his married life that eventually led to a highly publicized divorce, the Middletons seem to get along well, setting an excellent example for their daughter. Lacey mentions that the Cambridges have the same family backgrounds as the Middletons. “have focused on … working to ensure that all three of their children … enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry.”

Jamie Lowther Pinkerton was the Cambridges’ ex-private secretary. PeopleKate “brings this pragmatic awareness”Of coming from a “decent, down-to-earth”Families. “They have a solid bond through these last 10 years,”He explained. “If you had scoured the realm you couldn’t have got a better pair, frankly.”