Revealed: The Surprising Reason Why Sarah Ferguson Continues Living with Ex 27 Years After Divorce

Sarah Ferguson’s Life After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Her Road to Recovery and Moments of Joy

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson revealed in June 2023 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram check-up.

Recovering at Home with a Royal Bond: Recuperating with the Late Queen’s Corgis

Thomson revealed that the royal had undergone surgery for breast cancer. She shared how such a considerable diagnosis impacted all of them but said the Duchess of York managed to stay strong throughout it all.

Sarah’s Message and Impact: Encouraging Awareness after Breast Cancer Surgery

The Duchess’ co-host revealed that the episode had been recorded the day before her friend went in for surgery. However, being the person Ferguson is, she wanted the episode released to encourage and build awareness about how vital it is to do screening and self-checking to prevent breast cancer.

A New Chapter: Sarah’s Journey After the Operation and Walking the Queen’s Corgis

The royal underwent a mastectomy, and after her surgery, she released a new video. Ferguson continued her “Storytime with Fergie and Friends” on social media clips she started in April 2020 by reading Eva Eland’s “Where Happiness Begins.”

Prioritizing Joy and Health: Sarah’s Quotes About Finding Balance and Contentment

The picture book touched on relevant topics, as it spoke about finding happiness during difficult times. The 64-year-old later gave an update on her health during episode 9 of her show.

Adapting to a New Reality: Sarah’s Life Post-Surgery and Recent Skin Cancer Diagnosis

She was at home recovering from her procedure and was lucky to be in great company. The Duchess spent her time bonding with nature and made the most of her recovery before returning to the world. Ferguson lives on Windsor Castle’s grounds in Royal Lodge and shares the home with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, whom she divorced in 1996 following ten years of marriage.

Remaining Resilient: Sarah’s Positive Outlook After Another Health Challenge

However, most recently, Ferguson announced another diagnosis on her Instagram. “I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer,” she revealed in her caption. “Naturally, another cancer diagnosis has been a shock, but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support,” Ferguson admitted.