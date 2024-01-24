“Expert Analysis: Everything You Need to Know About Sara Ramirez’s Exit” – SEO-optimized guide to Sara Ramirez’s departure.

Sara Ramirez Reportedly Fired from And Just Like That: Here’s What Happened

Sara Ramirez, the fan-favorite non-binary comedian and podcast host, Che Diaz, from the Max series, And Just Like That, will surprisingly not be making a return for the third season.

Sara Ramirez’s Firing Revealed

Insiders have divulged to DailyMail that the character Che Diaz wasn’t well-received, which appears to be the main reason for Sara Ramirez’s firing. Allegations earlier surfaced that their support for Palestine led to their exit, but sources firmly deny this claim, stating that Che’s storyline was viewed as a waste of airtime. The character had been on the chopping block since the previous season, and after the split with Miranda, the character’s value to the show plummeted drastically. The audience reportedly found the character annoying, further justifying the decision to part ways with Sara Ramirez’s character.

No Return for Sara Ramirez in And Just Like That Season 3

Fans will certainly miss Sara Ramirez, as the announcement of the departure comes at a disheartening time. With no filming date announced for the third season, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Che Diaz on our screens anytime soon. Although the show has been renewed, don’t expect Ramirez to grace the screen as Che Diaz in And Just Like That’s Season 3.

In conclusion, the fate of the show sans Sara Ramirez hangs in uncertainty, as we await further updates on the forthcoming season.