Jealous Ex and Suspicious Grandson Stir Up Drama – GH Spoilers January 24

General Hospital Spoilers: Worried Mom, Jealous Ex, Suspicious Grandson! What’s Happening on Wednesday, January 24?

Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) is worried, Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is jealous, and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) is suspicious.

Worried Mom

Even though Portia seems to have given her blessing to Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) to go to Paris with Spencer, she’s obviously still worried.

Portia seems to have changed her tune since Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) had a positive response to a pin prick test of his foot-parts are numb but parts are not. Portia’s feelings about Spencer seem to be a lot like Curtis’ pin prick responses. She’s clearly got mixed feelings, trying to be positive but still feeling negative.

Worried Dad

It looks like Curtis might have some worries of his own as he prepares to throw a bon voyage party for Trina and Spencer. Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) and he are at the Savoy, where a statuette of the Eiffel Tower can plainly be seen behind Curtis-Marshall tells Curtis something’s got him on edge.

Jealous Ex

Spinelli is clearly jealous as he runs after Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) outside of Maxie Jones’ (Kirsten Storms) house. He accuses him of being interested in Maxie, and tells him he knows what he’s doing and it’s not going to work.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis Finds Out Her Pregnancy Test Results

It looks like Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) is at TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) and Molly Lansing-Davis’ (Kristen Vaganos) house and Molly’s very impatient.

Suspicious Grandson

Spencer talks to his grandmother, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) about Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and tells her she’s got to know Esme is planning something.

Kevin Collins Gets Through To Esme Prince

In the meantime, Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) is talking to Esme, and feels he’s getting through to her.

Heather Webber Opens Up

At the prison, Heather Webber (Alley Mills) opens up to Laura, who’s gone there for a visit-likely to advise her their mutual grandson is with Nikolas.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with GH right now. Come back here often for General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.