Restaurant Employees Surprised A Blind Woman With A Beautiful Birthday Note On Her Plate

When a blind woman decided to celebrate her birthday in a restaurant, something out-of-the-box came to make her birthday more special. The restaurant staff walked in to give her an extra smile. They organized the perfect surprise to make the blind woman feel better. This sweet gesture of the restaurant went viral, and the netizens loved their attitude.

Under the TikTok username @natbysight, Natalie Te Paa, added a new video that showcases an incredible gesture of kindness. Restaurant staff made a blind woman’s birthday unforgettable.

In the clip, Natalie informs the restaurant staff that she is “totally blind”. Then the video focuses on a staff member as he comes up with a plate and places it on the woman’s table. He then gently said, “We wanted to make your birthday special and wish you a very happy birthday.”

An Adorable Birthday Message!!

Te Paa then grabbed the plate and realized the sweet gesture of the restaurant staff. She was amazed to find that birthday note engraved in braille with melted chocolate. The TikToker was extremely delighted, and she jumped in joy, saying, “No freaking way. They did not!”.

Kindness Of The Staff

As the clip proceeds, two staff members were spotted passing a slight smile. The person accompanying Te Paa complimented the staff and thanked them for the amazing gesture. Natalie was overjoyed and she expressed her feelings saying, “Oh my gosh! Are you kidding? That is awesome! Thank you so very much.”

Natalie shared the video with a caption, “I will never forget this moment. She also shared an inspiring message that ended with “So take heart, despite how broken the world is right now….. true kindness still exists.”

The netizens showered their love on the video, amazed by the insane gesture of the restaurant staff. They were deeply moved and wished both Natalie and the staff a good time ahead in life. The video got viral collecting millions of likes and comments.