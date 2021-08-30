Police Officers Break Car Window To Rescue Toddler Stuck Inside

By Alex Johnson
With the sun showing his true powers over the head, it was one of the most scorchingly hot days. While the warmth of the sun was squeezing out every drop of energy of the people working around, a frightening incident took place. 

A frantic crowd surrounded a car, noticing a terrified toddler yelling for help. A mother left her car’s key fob inside the vehicle and now her baby is stuck within it. The crowd was in the dilemma of will the kid be able to walk out of the car alive? 

However, soon the mother reported to the cops in Euclid, Ohio. A body camera video posted by the Police Department covered the entire incident and it went viral within hours. 

The clip highlighted the entry of the cops to the scene as the crowd was trying to help the kid. However, the police quickly started their rescue operation. Instantly, an officer pulled a wedge. Revealing how dire the circumstances were, the cops said, “It can get over 100 degrees now inside the car. So, we have a short time in one hand to save the baby.” 

The mother burst out in tears, showcasing her deep sorrow for the incident. The police officer tried to pull open the vehicle’s door with the wedge. However, she failed. Eventually, it was clear that her attempts were going into the vein and she has no more time in hand. The officer took a quick decision and started smashing the car’s window with the sledgehammer. 

Ultimately, she broke the window, and the baby was rescued. The crowd took a breath of relief and the mother was extremely delighted. She fanned the toddler with her hands and immediately placed an ice packet on her head. Soon, the police connected with the paramedics and they confirmed that the baby was fine. 

AAA’s Robert Sinclair has urged the parents to double-check that they have grabbed the key fob before locking the vehicle or leaving behind the kids. As per reports from the National Safety Council, in 2021, 14 children are already dead due to overheating in cars. So, all parents must be extremely aware of the situation. 

