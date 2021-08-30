10-foot-long Snake Slithers Out Of Shopping Mall Shelve

The Forest department has to rush to a departmental store in Sydney to rescue a woman as a python popped out of the spice shelves to greet the lady.

Helaina Alati was comfortably enjoying shopping at the grocery store when she got the ultimate shock of her life. Navigating across the spices shelve of the Australian supermarket, the woman was shocked to notice a non-venomous python swinging around its tough before her.

Greetings are always special. However, a recent greeting from a diamond python nearly squeezed out the life of a woman. Luckily, Alati had prior experience in the snake catching department, which helped her to cope with the situation. She reported that the python’s head came nearly 8 inches from her head. However, her in-depth knowledge about reptiles helped her survive the situation.

Snake Stunned The Woman

The woman revealed that, though she had prior experience in catching snakes, witnessing such a huge python in a grocery store is pretty shocking. She expressed the deep shock she encountered and said, “I was in the spice aisle looking for some spices to put on my chicken recipe, so I didn’t actually notice it as it was curled up.”

Alati all of a sudden turned her head right and was stunned to see a 10-foot-long python’s head and it was trying to escape from the shelf.

Spotted on Camera

The complete incident was recorded on the camera. The footage revealed that the victim was in the spice aisle. The store continues, “It was sighted once. Our staff instantly reacted and calmly to cordon off the space for the safety of the customers and store employees.”

However, Alati instantly captured the situation on her phone before reaching out to the supermarket employees. She also reported that the supermarket staff was initially confused when she informed them about the 10-foot-long python in the spice aisle.

Snake Was Rescued

With prior experience in hand, it was child’s play for Alati to catch the non-venomous snake. She quickly rushed to her house and grabbed her snake bag and returned to the store. She instantly rescued the animal and released it into the woodland. Though the circumstances behind the snake’s entry into the store were unclear, the staff was informed to take extra care and connect with the forest department in such cases.