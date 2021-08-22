Restaurant Chili’s Branches Remained Open despite 15 Staff Tested Positive for COVID-19

TikTok user @alexservestea, who is after the restaurants with bad practices targeted Chili’s restaurant lately. This is the restaurant that remained open amidst several of its employees being tested positive for COVID-19.

While it is evident that the recent pandemic hit has affected the food industry a lot. The restaurants had to switch to safety protocols. Whether it is operating with limited staff or cutting down on wages or simply shutting down due to fear of contracting the deadly virus.

Although, when it is right on the part of the restaurants’ operators do not want to operate with a limited staff. Still, it is their responsibility to follow all safety protocols to keep their staff and visitors safe.

But, certainly, it isn’t the case with the Chili’s restaurant.

The TikToker claimed that the Chili’s outlet near to her location in Texas remained open, amidst many of its staff tested positive for COVID-19. She claimed that her video was even backed by several others visitors as well as staff at Chili’s too.

To back up her video, one user commented- “We’ve had 2 workers and a Manager test positive exposing all of us while being forced to still come to work knowing [expletive] well they weren’t feeling good.”

Additionally, another employee at Chili’s Merritt, Florida, added- despite her and the other nine staff being tested positive for COVID-19, still, the franchisee refused to shut down their outlet or to take additional precautionary measures.

In persuasion, to the viral video and the backlash from the public and staff altogether, the Chili’s corporate department claimed that they are unaware of all that is happening at different locations.

The virus detrimentally affected nearly every sector of the world. But, it surely is the responsibility of the management to be a little extra cautious for their staff, visitors, and themselves as well.

This was all about this viral piece of news. Stay tuned to this space for such updates in the future.