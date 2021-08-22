11- Year-Old Boy Sleeps Outside For 500 Nights To Raise Money- Here’s What For

Everything can be taken away from a man but one thing, the last of Human Freedoms, is to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances. This saying has been completely validated by an 11-year-old boy named Max Woosey from Braunton, who has done something so remarkable that even adults are awed.

The young boy had lost his friend Rick Abbott to cancer. But he didn’t lose his spirits. The young boy camped outside for 500 Nights in a row for an auspicious cause.

He camped with the same tent which Rick had gifted him saying that he could go out on adventures with it but Max went a step further. He did it to raise funds for his hospice which had stumbled financially to Covid. He managed to raise a whopping amount of $700,000.

Max Woosey’s experience of camping for 500 Nights:

Max Woosey says that it was an experience like no other and it will be stored in a very special corner of his heart forever. But it wasn’t all a cakewalk as obstacles kept coming his way, but his determination kept him going.

He had to face the brunt of thunderstorms, sweltering, snow, and he even tested Covid positive at one point. It sounds like too much but the young boy took it with a pinch of salt. He camped at multiple places, from his backyard to 10 Downing street and the freedom which this experience brought to him was unimaginable.

Max Woosey’s parent’s reaction to his plans:

The kind of difficulties which Max faced, concerns every parent as every parent wants their children to be comfortable. Given that even Max’s mother was reluctant on allowing him to execute this idea but he finally conceded to his demands and today she is both dumbfounded and proud of his son.

When she heard that her son was able to raise around $700,000 when originally he had intended to raise 137.11$, she feels overwhelmed. They are so happy with the kind of experiences, that Max experienced which help him in his life ahead.

