African-American Woman Accused Of Child Trafficking Her Own White Sister

A Frontier Airlines charged on racism after some officers targeted a black aurora woman for trafficking a white child, that eventually turned out to be her sister. This unpleasant incident with law enforcement went viral on the internet with the woman bursting out in tears.

Reportedly, the black woman named Lakeyjanay Bailey was traveling to Dallas from Denver with her 4-year-old adopted sister, Olivia, when she was charged with trafficking the white child.

When the 21-yea-old woman landed at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, she was targeted by the authorities.

Bailey reported that there were two policemen who walk to her and started a conversation. One of the officers interrogated the little child and asked her tons of questions about her relationship with Bailey. The officers showered a wide array of questions on the child.

The officer found them suspicious as believed that Bailey has her hands in child trafficking. As per reports, the officers were assigned the interrogation job by Frontier Airlines for law enforcement.

Bailey was extremely disheartened by the incident and she expressed her feeling on social media. She highlighted, “I feel bad, recalling that I might have to go through that a lot.” Her adoptive blonde sister sat next to her and passed out a tight hug to help Bailey not to cry. She explained the traumatic incident and burst out in tears.

She expressed her deep sorrow and rose some questions. She portrayed that if the roles were switched and a white woman walk down with a black child, that is pretty acceptable to society.

These acts of racism are now turning out to be pretty common with public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle becoming the target of racist comments. Previously we have seen tons of events where the authorities had misjudged someone to harsh them.

Meanwhile, Bailey and her family are expected to file a lawsuit against his shameful act of Frontier Airlines. Against this matter Frontier Airlines passed a report to the authorities saying, an active concern was portrayed during the flight by some passengers, who interacted with Bailey and detected her to be involved in human trafficking. The passenger approached the authorities and his complaint was registered. Moreover, ait travel is now one of the hottest routes for trafficking and race has no part to play in the incident. Therefore, the authorities worked as per the protocols.