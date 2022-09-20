Reports: 100 kids are baptized in school without permission of parents

North Carolina schools have come under fire for reportedly having baptized 100 children in North Carolina without permission. Daily Beast.

Business Insider reports that Northwood Temple Academy students were baptized last Wednesday. This shocked their parents.

“My daughter calls me from the school and says, ‘Mama, can you bring me some dry clothes? I got baptized today,’”A parent of an 11-year old told the Fayetteville Monitor. “I said, ‘WHAT?’”

Some parents complained to the school’s principal, who said that just a handful of students were scheduled to receive the sacrament and the others “just began to respond to the presence of the Lord,”According to The Daily Beast

The principal sent an email to Fayetteville ObserverIt reads, “In hindsight, we would do it differently and give the students an opportunity to contact their parents and ask permission to be baptized. We were not expecting such an overwhelming response to the message that was spoken, but as a mother I certainly can empathize with why some parents were upset.”

The principal added that she didn’t intend for the sacrament to be a secret from parents, according to Business Insider.

Inside Edition Digital reached Northwood Temple Academy to get their opinion on the matter, but they have not responded.