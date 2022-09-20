Significance of ‘angel cut with layers’TikTok helps spread awareness

The platform is not only used to share bizarre trends and challenges, but it has also been used for raising awareness about important issues. So here’s the explanation of the expression “angel cut with layers.”

A particular hand signal that went viral last year on social media was the one after. police rescuedA 16-year old girl uses the gestures she makes to seek help.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that the hand gestures “represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence”.

Therefore, it is important that you understand the meanings of the “angel cut with layers”As well.

Significance of ‘angel cut with layers’

The meaning of ‘angel cut with layers’Leda Fazal (hairdresser) explained this on TikTok.

It’s a secret code that women use to tell their hairdresser they are in an abusive marriage and have been victims of domestic abuse.

A salon asks a girl (or a woman) how they would like their hair cut. If they reply with the following phrase “angel cut with layers”If they do, it is a sign that they are victims of domestic violence and need help.

TikTok awareness spreads through hairstylist

Leda is a professional stylist who goes by the handle Leda-Hair QueenTikTok. The 21-year old influencer has been talking openly about domestic violence and the code since last year “angel cut with layers”You can explain the concept better by using short skits.

The captioned TikTok of her on the same is: “Nobody should control how you wear your hair period”The other comment is: “Please share this however you can to spread awareness.”

The video, which has been viewed 1.5 million times, has sparked numerous conversations around domestic violence.

Many hairstylists thanked her for their education, as they now know how identify victims and assist them.

In just 2 days, you can be a TIKTOK SUPERSTAR BridTV 10521 In just 2 days, you can be a TIKTOK SUPERSTAR 1035510 1035510 Center UCm2I3RdRkSmZ9XQ58iQNzjQ The Boy Friends (Youtube). https://yt3.ggpht.com/e_CPHBfnF4p62nfL4ktFk1JOrX-W6nqv1G-FGhKzz1Dt6ORwMLTLGOkFHqB_JUhK9JjKa9135Q=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj 13872

How to make the distress signal by hand

According to the Canadian Women’s FoundationThe gesture of domestic violence can be done with just one hand.

Your thumb should be tucked in and your palm should face forward. Then, place your thumb over your other fingers.

This is the universally accepted name “The violence at home signal for help.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. There are also resources and support available on the website. The Refuge website is available for the UK HereOr Women’s Aid.

All

Susan Rhodes, Lady-in-waiting for Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘HMS Bubble,’ was also in the news