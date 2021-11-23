Release Dates, Cast and Other Information

Marvel Studios is the largest name in the superhero movie industry. Marvel Studios, not just any Marvel. Starting with 2008’s “Iron Man,” Marvel Studios and its now-president Kevin Feige started experimenting with the idea of telling one long, interconnected story over multiple movies with different lead characters, crossing over from time to time – just like in the comics. That experiment proved successful with 2012’s “The Avengers,” and it’s been hit after hit ever since.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, even in the wake of the conclusive nature of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” and it can be hard to keep track of what’s coming down the pike. Below, we’ve assembled a list of every confirmed MCU movie currently in the works, when it’s coming out, who’s in it, and what we know about each project so far.

This list is specific to only Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel movies, so you won’t find Sony’s “Morbius”Or the eventual “Venom 3”This is the complete list.

Below is a complete list of Marvel movie releases.

Spider-Man, There’s No Way Home

Sony Pictures

Date of release: Dec. 17, 2021

Cast:Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Marisa Tomei. Jon Favreau. Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina. Jamie Foxx. J.B. Smoove. Benedict Cumberbatch.

Although technically released by Sony, the “Spider-Man” movies are part of a unique shared deal between Disney and Sony that sees Marvel Studios produce the standalone films and use Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in other non-Sony Marvel movies (like “Avengers: Infinity War”). This December’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the final film in the current contract, and it’s a big one. Parker seeks out Doctor Strange to cast a spell that will make the world forget he’s Spider-Man, after Mysterio outed his secret identity in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”Parker is then thrust into the multiverse, where he meets characters from previous times. “Spider-Man” movies. Rumours abound about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Magiuire making appearances. However, the only confirmed returns so far are “Spider-Man 2”Alfred Molina, actor “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” actor Jamie Foxx.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Studios

Release Date:May 6, 2022

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch. Elizabeth Olsen. Benedict Wong. Rachel McAdams. Chiwetwel Ejiofor. Xochitl.

The “Doctor Strange”Legendary filmmaker Sam Raimi takes over the director’s chair for this sequel that sees the multiverse explode open. After realizing her full power potential, Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role of Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch) at the end the Marvel Disney+ series “WandaVision.” She now crosses paths with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, who is trying to keep some semblance of order with the multiverse running rampant.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios

Release Date:July 8, 2022

Cast: Chris Hemsworth. Tessa Thompson. Natalie Portman. Christian Bale. Christian Bale. Jamie Alexander. Chris Pratt. Pom Krementieff. Dave Bautista. Karen Gillan. Sean Gunn. Matt Damon. Sam Neill. Luke Hemsworth. Melissa McCarthy. Ben Falcone. Russell Crowe.

After revitalizing, “Thor”Franchise with “Thor: Ragnarok,”This star-studded sequel features Taika Waititi, writer/director. “Thor: Love and Thunder” features the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who now takes up the mantle of Thor after Chris Hemsworth’s character. The Guardians of the Galaxy also appear, picking up from where “Avengers: Endgame”Christian Bale portrays the villainous Gorr, the God Butcher.

Wakanda Forever: Black Panther

Marvel Studios

Date of release: Nov. 11, 2022

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne and Martin Freeman

Ryan Coogler, Director of Ryan Coogler, had planned for “Black Panther 2” to feature the return of Chadwick Boseman in the lead role, but after the actor’s surprising death in the summer of 2020, Coogler set about rewriting the screenplay. Boseman won’t be replacing in the sequel. Details of the plot are kept secret. But the entire main cast from Coogler’s groundbreaking 2018 film are due to return in the aptly named “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” while Dominique Thorne will make her MCU debut as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, an inventor who creates a suit of armor to rival Tony Stark’s Iron Man. Thorne will be the lead. “Ironheart” TV series for Disney+ after “Black Panther 2.”

The Marvels

Marvel Studios

Date of release: Feb. 17, 2023

Cast:Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, Teyonah Paarris, Zaweashton, Saagar Shah, Zenobia Shrioff, Mohan Kapur, and Park Seojoon

Fresh offers her fresh take on “Candyman,”Nia DaCosta directs “Captain Marvel”Continuation “The Marvels”From a screenplay written by Meghan McDonnell. As the title suggests, the film brings together Brie Larson’s superhero with other heroes in the MCU – namely Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau from “WandaVision” and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel from the upcoming Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel.”

Quantumania: Ant-Man & the Wasp

Release Date:July 28, 2023

Cast:Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lililly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kathryn Newton

The third “Ant-Man” movie is still a ways off, but Peyton Reed – who helmed the first two features – is once again back in the director’s chair. Although story details are not available, the title suggests that the film will explore the quantum realm seen in. “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and where Pfeiffer’s character Janet van Dyne was lost for 30 years. Fans saw an alternate version, which was played by Jonathan Majors in the Disney+ finale. He plays the Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror. “Loki.”Bill Murray may also be in the film, but it is possible that he will not.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios

Release Date:May 5, 2023

Cast:Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista. Will Poulter, Vin Diesel, Will Poulter, Will Klementieff, Will Poulter.

Although production was originally set for 2019, it has now been rescheduled. “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”The film’s writer/director James Gunn was temporarily fired from the project. He made “The Suicide Squad”First, but “Vol. 3” is now set to begin filming in November 2021 with Gunn back in the director’s chair. According to Gunn, the film is a final chapter in the story of this iteration. Will Poulter plays the iconic Marvel character Adam Warlock.

Blade

Marvel/Image Credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Release Date: TBA

Cast:Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo

A release date has not yet been set for the MCU’s “Blade”It is not a reboot film, but the film has a star and director. Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali will portray the daywalking vampiric, while Bassam Tariq directs from a screenplay by Stacy Osei–Kuffour.

Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Another Marvel movie that’s been confirmed but doesn’t have a release date is a reboot of “Fantastic Four.”Marvel Studios took control of these characters when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. The company had previously licensed the characters to be used in two franchises. Jon Watts was the director of all three films. “Spider-Man”Movies for the MCU are attached to direct. This one is further down.