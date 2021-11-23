JoJo Siwa reflects on Jenna Johnson’s DWTS and JoJo Siwa.

JoJo Siwa reflects on Jenna Johnson's DWTS and JoJo Siwa.
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

JoJo Siwa reflects on Jenna Johnson's DWTS and JoJo Siwa.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson have been partners in their groundbreaking season of “Dancing With the Stars.”Siwa was aware of the historic significance of their win and decided to take it. InstagramShe will use the opportunity to share her emotions as she enters the final.

“Jenna, thank you. For everything. Let me start off with this…coming into this competition I was scared of myself, but because of you, the way that I look and think about myself has changed,”She began her caption. “Day 4 you told me I’m your partner trust me, and that’s the best thing I’ve ever done. Trusting you has opened my eyes and fixed my brain,”She said this before explaining to Johnson how Johnson trusted her as the first couple with same-sex in the franchise. “Being the first-ever same-sex couple was a scary thing and for you to be involved is just a huge testament to who you are,”She wrote.

Siwa concluded her Instagram post by encouraging Johnson and herself for the best last dance they’ve ever done tonight. As everyone waits for the Season 30 winner, regardless of the outcome, the fans don’t forget that Johnson and Siwa changed the course of history. “JoJo – you’re an inspiration to my young girls and I appreciate everything you’ve shown and done during the competition!! Now, GO GET THAT MIRRORBALL, you two DESERVE IT,”One fan wrote Siwa an Instagram message. Good luck!

Latest News

Previous articleThe NHS watchdog states that doctors should not give pills to Brits suffering from mild depression, but encourage exercise.
Next articleRelease Dates, Cast and Other Information

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact