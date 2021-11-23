JK Rowling claims police are involved in the arrest of transgender activists ‘intimidated’At home

J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to share that she’s had to involve police after three trans activists posted a photo of themselves at her house – with her address visible.

The Harry Potter author detailed the incident and revealed that she’s been on the receiving end of many death threats in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible,” read the author’s tweet thread.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter.”

Rowling took this opportunity to show solidarity with those in similar situations.

“Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.”

“None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex,”Rowling stated, “Doubling down on her beliefs.”

She wrote that she was referring to the people claimed to have visited her house by the author. “They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

Rowling’s comments have caused division over the years. Some activists consider Rowling anti-trans. She has published statements claiming that trans-women don’t exist and also claimed she has written previously. A post from her websiteShe expressed concern about the “consequences of the current trans activism.”

Rowling expressed gratitude to her Twitter followers for supporting her. However, many people remain angry at Rowling.

“Do you know who else has received death threats, Joanne? My 11 year old daughter. At school. Because she’s trans. Doxxing is NOT cool, but you are a powerful woman whose transphobic lies are endangering the lives of people without a shred of your power, wealth or influence,”Read one tweet