Real life '40-year-old virgin' takes out online ad to find love – but there's one demand which has everyone talking
By Tom O'Brien
In
A MAN who placed an online advertisement to find love found it difficult due to one requirement.

Daniel Piechnick, a single man aged 41 from Adelaide, Australia has attracted national attention for his unconventional approach to internet dating.

5

Five years ago Daniel Piechnick set up a website in an effort to find a girl. But he’s never had any luck.Credit: Daniel Piechnick
5

The businessman is looking for a woman with intimate experiences similar to his own.Credit: Daniel Piechnick

In 2016, he purchased an advertising panel from a number of websites that connected users to his website. “Single Guy From Adelaide”.

His genuine and sincere approach to finding the perfect match won him praise from his adoring fans across the country.

However, five years later, Daniel who won the Australian Scrabble Championships in 2014 seems to be no closer towards finding someone who is suitable.

One key detail on his website however, could explain why the ladies aren’t exactly falling at his feet.

The businessman is looking for a woman with intimate experiences similar to his own.

He explained in a video that he was looking for a woman who has spent her entire life focusing on her career, and had saved her money for the future. “the time was right”.

Daniel stated that he was shocked to discover that after conducting a search. “no one really does that anymore”.

“It’s really difficult to find someone else who hasn’t had a partner or hooked up before,”He said.

He said that he was looking for a job. “someone to do everything, right from the start with”.

“And that’s really why I’m running this site and these ads,”He said.

Daniel’s girlfriend would also need to be “bright”Enjoy using her mind. “intellectual conversations”.

Daniel stated that he has met several people since he began his search. “really nice young women”However, none of them was the best. “right one”.

He claimed to be young despite his age. “the experience and wisdom of someone older”.

Something he isn’t fussed about is the age of his partner, stating that he doesn’t “have any specific age range of partner”Keep that in mind

He stated: “So, if you think you’d like to meet me, please get in contact, I’d love to hear from you.”

Prospective dates have an option to email “internet entrepreneur”Directly message him or use Telegram to contact him.

His website has attracted over 50 pages worth entries. “guest book”Many comments were made by people who thought that the ad was a scam.

Some shared the bizarre sites they had been shown his advert on, one saying they were perusing the McDonald’s secret menu, while another said they were indulging in “trashy Korean romance novels”His ad was displayed.

This story was previously published on News.com.auThis article has been republished with permission.

5

Daniel was the Australian Scrabble Championship Champion in 2014. He is still far from finding love.Credit: Daniel Piechnick
5

Daniel believes it’s important to find someone who has never been in a relationship with someone else.Credit: Daniel Piechnick
5

He said that he was looking for someone who could do everything right from the beginning.Credit: Daniel Piechnick

