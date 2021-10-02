A woman who refuses extra money for carry-on luggage shares her bag ‘hack’... so can you work out what’s going on?

Going on holiday can be very expensive.

You will not only be charged for the flight, hotel, and food. But there are many other costs that can arise when you travel, including the cost of bringing a bag onboard.

Well, one woman was fed up with paying £20 to take a small case on flights, so claims to have come up with a ‘hack’To get around it.

The woman posted it. ‘hack’Send an email to her TikTok Account.

She said: “I am my own personal item.

“Ryanair ain’t getting my £20 for a carry on.”

The video shows the woman wearing layers upon layers of clothing, which she would normally have packed in her bag.

She then puts on a dress. Next, she wears a skirt, teshirt, and another dress. Finally, she takes off a jacket, teshirt, and skirt.

That’s a total of four outfits that she’s wearing.

And you can’t even tell.

According to the woman’s claim, she wore these four outfits while on board.

She recommends this hack if you don’t want to pay the extra cost to take a case on your flight.

Her hack is evidently popular as it has been viewed over 1.2 Million times.

Many people commented on the ‘genius’The couple shared their idea and promised to do it again next time they go abroad.

TikTok users quickly pointed out that even though she was wearing four layers of clothing, it would still be very hot on an airplane.

Many said they do it all the time, and would recommend it to save money on a case.

One person said: “I’d sweat but this is genius.”

A second: “I’ve done this. Took it off before I even boarded and stored it all in airport shopping bags.”

A third comment: “Yep. I once wore 7kg of stuff to avoid an excessive weight charge.”

Ryanair’s policy doesn’t mention this method.

