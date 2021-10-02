HollyShorts Film Festival: Riz Ahmed Short “The Long Goodbye” Qualifies for Oscars

Three short films were selected for Academy Awards in the shorts category by winning the top prizes at the 17th HollyShorts Film Festival in Hollywood. The awards were presented at Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Friday night.

The winners in HollyShorts’ three Oscar-qualifying categories are “The Long Goodbye,” directed by Aneil Karia and starring Riz Ahmed, which won the Grand Prix as the festival’s best film; “Little Bear,”Nicolas Birkenstock directed, and won the Best Live Action award; “I Am a Pebble,” which was named the festival’s best animated film.

The festival ran from September 23-30 at TCL Chinese Theaters, Japan House LA, and other locations throughout Hollywood. An additional thirty-two awards were given at the end. Kevin Winston, Digital LA’s founder and CEO, hosted the ceremony along with Lizza Monet Mortes, an actress and author.

The festival’s online version is available at the HollyShorts digital portal, Bitpix TV.

Oscar qualifying winners:

Grand Prix Shortest: “The Long Goodbye”Aneil Karia directed

Prizes: Panavision camera package, Panavision sales deal and management meeting with Alta Global Media.

Best Live Action “Little Bear”Directed by Nicolas Birkenstock

Alta Global Media hosts a Management Meeting to award prizes

Best Animation “I Am a Pebble” from Berteraut Mélanie, Bresson Yasmine, Coulombier Léo, Grondin Nicolas, le Chapelain Maxime, Massé Louise

Alta Global Media hosts a Management Meeting to award prizes

Other winners

The Best Action “Maximus”Directed by Richard Prendergast

The Best Cinematography Lasse Ulvedal Tolboll “Under the Heavens”

Prize: Color Correction from Color Space Finishing

Best Comedy: “The Deep End”Sean Pettis directed

Prize: Trip for two to Augusta, GA with Film Augusta

Best commercial: “Widen The Screen”Directed by Kevin Wilson Jr.

The Best Composer Brian Hall & Jonah Ramey for “The Night I Left America”

Prize: Meeting with Defiant talent

The Best DirectorJayil Pak “Georgia”

Award: Management meeting with Alta Global Media

Best Documentary: “Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma” directed by Topaz Jones & Rubberband

Best Drama: “I Would Never”Kiran Deol directs

Prize: Trip for two to Augusta, GA with Film Augusta

Best Editing David Marks for “Electromagnetic”

Best Horror: “Lilias Adie”Directed by Elize du Toit

Prize: Distribution through ALTER

Best International “Fabiu”Stefan Langthaler directed

Best LGBTQIA+ “Bracha” directed by Mickey Triest & Aaron Geva

Midnight Madness at its Best “M*therf—er” directed by Adam Long & Adam Peterson

Best Music Video “Tell Me A Story”Directed by Sasha Solodukhina

Top Podcast: “Carcerem”Shane Salk

Best Producer Henry Tumwesigye “The Night I Left America”

Best SciFi: “Jack and Jo Don’t Want To Die” directed by Kantú Lentz

Prize: Distribution via DUST, meeting with Circle of Confusion

Best Screenplay: “Dummy”Written by Andrew Kaberline

Prizes: Seattle Film Summit & 88th Street/HollyShorts grant of $25,000 and Final Draft software. HollyShorts 2022 will show the completed film.

Best Student Film: “Team Meryland”Gabriel Gaurano directed

Best Horror: “Reklaw”Polaris Banks directed

Prize: Meeting with Circle of Confusion

The Best TV Series “Cronos”Michael Middelkoop directed

Best TV Screenplay: “Half-Assed”Tracie Laymon wrote this article

Prize: 88th Street option with Final Draft software

Best VFX “Untitled Earth Sim 64”Jonathan Wilhelmsson directed

Best Web Series: “Best Before” directed by Laura Bergeron & Maxime Robin

Hawk Films Screenplay Award “Glaciers” written by Frank Berry & Matthew Bates

Prizes: Final Draft and Hawk Films UK offer $20,000 production packages. HollyShorts 2022 screens the completed film.

HollyShorts Honorable Mention “Koreatown Ghost Story” directed by Minsun Park & Teddy Tenenbaum

HollyShorts Third Place Screenplay “David” written by Jacob Mittlestadt-Raab

Prize: Final Draft Software

Latinx Award “Nuevo Rico”Kristian Mercado Fgueroa directed

SAG Indie Award: “Some Still Search”Nesaru Tachaas directed

Film Award for Shot on Film: “The Archivists” directed by Igor Drljača

Kodak Film Stocks Free of Charge: $1,000 Prize

Honorable Mention for Film: “Beity”Directed by Isabelle Mecattaf

Prize: $500 to get Kodak’s film stock for free

Shot on Film Award – Super 8MM: “Strong Son”Directed by Ian Bawa

Kodak Film Stocks Free of Charge: $1,000 Prize

Social Impact Award: “Under The Heavens”Gustavo Milan directed

Prize: A $10,000 rental package for a camera from The Camera Division

Special Jury Mention “Staff Pick”Mitchell deQuilettes

Women in Film Award “Dọlápọ̀ Is Fine”Directed and directed by Ethosheia Hilton

Women in Film Screenplay Award: “Sara”Written by Jessica L. Hinkson

Prizes: $1,000 from HollyShorts. BECiNE rental camera gear. Final Draft software. HollyShorts 2022 – Screens of completed film.