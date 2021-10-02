HollyShorts Film Festival: Riz Ahmed Short “The Long Goodbye” Qualifies for Oscars

Three short films were selected for Academy Awards in the shorts category by winning the top prizes at the 17th HollyShorts Film Festival in Hollywood. The awards were presented at Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, Friday night.
The winners in HollyShorts’ three Oscar-qualifying categories are “The Long Goodbye,” directed by Aneil Karia and starring Riz Ahmed, which won the Grand Prix as the festival’s best film; “Little Bear,”Nicolas Birkenstock directed, and won the Best Live Action award; “I Am a Pebble,” which was named the festival’s best animated film.
The festival ran from September 23-30 at TCL Chinese Theaters, Japan House LA, and other locations throughout Hollywood. An additional thirty-two awards were given at the end. Kevin Winston, Digital LA’s founder and CEO, hosted the ceremony along with Lizza Monet Mortes, an actress and author.
The festival’s online version is available at the HollyShorts digital portal, Bitpix TV.
Oscar qualifying winners:
Grand Prix Shortest: “The Long Goodbye”Aneil Karia directed
Prizes: Panavision camera package, Panavision sales deal and management meeting with Alta Global Media.
Best Live Action “Little Bear”Directed by Nicolas Birkenstock
Alta Global Media hosts a Management Meeting to award prizes
Best Animation “I Am a Pebble” from Berteraut Mélanie, Bresson Yasmine, Coulombier Léo, Grondin Nicolas, le Chapelain Maxime, Massé Louise
Alta Global Media hosts a Management Meeting to award prizes
Other winners
The Best Action “Maximus”Directed by Richard Prendergast
The Best Cinematography Lasse Ulvedal Tolboll “Under the Heavens”
Prize: Color Correction from Color Space Finishing
Best Comedy: “The Deep End”Sean Pettis directed
Prize: Trip for two to Augusta, GA with Film Augusta
Best commercial: “Widen The Screen”Directed by Kevin Wilson Jr.
The Best Composer Brian Hall & Jonah Ramey for “The Night I Left America”
Prize: Meeting with Defiant talent
The Best DirectorJayil Pak “Georgia”
Award: Management meeting with Alta Global Media
Best Documentary: “Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma” directed by Topaz Jones & Rubberband
Best Drama: “I Would Never”Kiran Deol directs
Prize: Trip for two to Augusta, GA with Film Augusta
Best Editing David Marks for “Electromagnetic”
Best Horror: “Lilias Adie”Directed by Elize du Toit
Prize: Distribution through ALTER
Best International “Fabiu”Stefan Langthaler directed
Best LGBTQIA+ “Bracha” directed by Mickey Triest & Aaron Geva
Midnight Madness at its Best “M*therf—er” directed by Adam Long & Adam Peterson
Best Music Video “Tell Me A Story”Directed by Sasha Solodukhina
Top Podcast: “Carcerem”Shane Salk
Best Producer Henry Tumwesigye “The Night I Left America”
Best SciFi: “Jack and Jo Don’t Want To Die” directed by Kantú Lentz
Prize: Distribution via DUST, meeting with Circle of Confusion
Best Screenplay: “Dummy”Written by Andrew Kaberline
Prizes: Seattle Film Summit & 88th Street/HollyShorts grant of $25,000 and Final Draft software. HollyShorts 2022 will show the completed film.
Best Student Film: “Team Meryland”Gabriel Gaurano directed
Best Horror: “Reklaw”Polaris Banks directed
Prize: Meeting with Circle of Confusion
The Best TV Series “Cronos”Michael Middelkoop directed
Best TV Screenplay: “Half-Assed”Tracie Laymon wrote this article
Prize: 88th Street option with Final Draft software
Best VFX “Untitled Earth Sim 64”Jonathan Wilhelmsson directed
Best Web Series: “Best Before” directed by Laura Bergeron & Maxime Robin
Hawk Films Screenplay Award “Glaciers” written by Frank Berry & Matthew Bates
Prizes: Final Draft and Hawk Films UK offer $20,000 production packages. HollyShorts 2022 screens the completed film.
HollyShorts Honorable Mention “Koreatown Ghost Story” directed by Minsun Park & Teddy Tenenbaum
HollyShorts Third Place Screenplay “David” written by Jacob Mittlestadt-Raab
Prize: Final Draft Software
Latinx Award “Nuevo Rico”Kristian Mercado Fgueroa directed
SAG Indie Award: “Some Still Search”Nesaru Tachaas directed
Film Award for Shot on Film: “The Archivists” directed by Igor Drljača
Kodak Film Stocks Free of Charge: $1,000 Prize
Honorable Mention for Film: “Beity”Directed by Isabelle Mecattaf
Prize: $500 to get Kodak’s film stock for free
Shot on Film Award – Super 8MM: “Strong Son”Directed by Ian Bawa
Kodak Film Stocks Free of Charge: $1,000 Prize
Social Impact Award: “Under The Heavens”Gustavo Milan directed
Prize: A $10,000 rental package for a camera from The Camera Division
Special Jury Mention “Staff Pick”Mitchell deQuilettes
Women in Film Award “Dọlápọ̀ Is Fine”Directed and directed by Ethosheia Hilton
Women in Film Screenplay Award: “Sara”Written by Jessica L. Hinkson
Prizes: $1,000 from HollyShorts. BECiNE rental camera gear. Final Draft software. HollyShorts 2022 – Screens of completed film.