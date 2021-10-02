Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Crystal Kung Minkoff Promises ‘Explosive’Erika Jayne’s confessions during Reunion Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Crystal Kung Minkoff Promises ‘Explosive’ Confessions From Erika Jayne During Reunion

Crystal Kung Minkoff chose an auspicious year for her membership The Beverly Hills Real Housewives. Instead of the normal fare of shaky Munchausen insinuations and cheating allegations, Season 11 is laser-focused on Erika Jayne’s serious legal troubles. She divorced her husband Tom Girardi after 20 years of marriage. His law firm was later involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy. He is accused of embezzling millions of dollars. Jayne has tried to tell her side of the story on the show, even though some of her co stars aren’t buying her products. Kung Minkoff assures that fans will be in for more when it comes to the reunion “explosive”Confessions from the star

This season of Beverly Hills Real Housewives Erika Jayne’s revelations have left both her castmates and fans gobsmacked, to put it lightly. She has suggested that Tom Girardi had multiple affairs during their marriage, that a burglary at Girardi’s house eventually led to her son flipping his car five times over, and that she has never had a debit card in the last 20 years. It’s been a lot to digest but, according to newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff, the shocking revelations continued at the reunion. She explained E Online:

There are many explosive moments. Yes, it was intense. You’ll be able to see many of my shocked expressions again. ‘What?! Oh my god!’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is a highly anticipated affair. Not only because Real Housewives reunions tend to have better drama than actual season, but also because this would technically be Erika Jayne’s first sit-down interview since the news of Tom Girardi’s legal situation broke. Erika Jayne and her castmates have been missing press conferences for the show, setting a new precedent. We’re seeing a similar situation happen with the Salt Lake City Real Housewives’s Jen Shah, who has not done press for the new season airing.

It is likely that the reunion special was explosive because Erika Jayne finally saw her.Beverly Hills castmates really felt when they weren’t in front of her. The cast had to address other issues that occurred after the show ended filming. Namely, how Jayne was sued by the trustee of the Chapter 7 bankruptcy case for $25 million and Bethenny Frankel’s recent claims that Jayne was made aware of the legal problems a few years ago. Crystal Kung Minkoff shared with us that they were able to get to the bottom of many of these issues at the reunion.

I’ll be honest and say that there are many questions being asked. Many are answered. However, there are some questions that are not answered. However, I think there were many questions that were asked. Andy, I think that everyone was able to get the questions they want. [Cohen]It was a lot of questions. The reunion is going to be a success, I believe.

Previous reports had indicated that Beverly Hills Real HousewivesReunion was, for most part, a major fight between Erika Jayne, executive producer/host Andy Cohen, over Cohen’s asking tough questions. This could have a negative impact on her future status on the show. There’s only one episode left in Season 11, and then fans will find out what really went down at the reunion when it premieres on Bravo on October 13.