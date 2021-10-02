Mum transforms dated kitchen into a chic new space using £2 bargains from B&M

MUM-OF-2 reveals how she has transformed her kitchen by using only budget-friendly items. The results are stunning.

Julie Pentelow, 32 from Swindon, embarked on a DIY project to update her kitchen cabinets. She wanted to create a chic monochrome design.

5 Julie Pentelow, 32, completely revamped her tired kitchen with £2 B&M bargain Credit: latest deals

5 She swapped her beige colour scheme for a modern grey instead Credit: latest deals

The mum revamped her kitchen by using pocket-friendly items from Asda, B&M and Ikea.

Julie is a teaching assistant “really happy”The way her DIY kitchen turned out, while also revealing her greatest bargain, including a £2 Sugar soap and £3 paint rollersTolatestdeals.co.uk

Julie said: “I used Loft Grey Satin V33 Cupboard and Cabinet paint from B&Q, a 2L tub cost £38 and it did all of my kitchen cupboards with some left over – I managed to paint my bannister and kitchen table”

According to the talented mom, she also does some graphic design in her spare hours and enjoys decorating and being creative.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

“I enjoyed making some simple prints to add to the Scandinavian picture wall,””Mum, said she.

“I also picked up an artificial hanging plant from IKEA for £6 and a hanging plant in a glass jar for £4 from B&M to give a natural look to the room and add some colour”She continued.

The mum describes how she hunted for the best deals, before beginning to build the kitchen cabinets.

‘The first step was to prep the kitchen cabinets using the sugar soap (£2 in B&M). This gave them a good clean and ensured there wasn’”I didn’t have any greasy residue when I started to paint,” she stated.

“Then I used a mini foam roller(4 for £3 from B&M) to apply the V33 paint, it went on so well and gave it a really smooth finish. In fact, everything now feels great and not like it’s been painted at all”She continued.

Mother said it was difficult with two young children and that it was sometimes hard to keep them away.

“I got used to the pattern of painting one section before needing to return to parenting duties such as picking up my 5-year-old from school,”She said.

Add: “This meant there were times when the kitchen looked unfinished and quite chaotic – the cupboards would be partially painted or the grout work would only be half done!”

The mother said that she was ” really happy”She is thrilled with how her kitchen turned out, and it feels like she has a new kitchen.

If you like mum hacks that help organise your household you will love this piece on how to help kids hold on to their pen lids.

If interested in household hacks, check out this video on how to clean a rug with a saucepan lid.

We also shared how a mum feeds her family-of-four for £1.50 each a day and shares her monthly meal plan so you can too.

5 The mother did all the while caring for her young children. Credit: latest deals

5 She is very happy with her new look Credit: latest deals

5 It was time to refresh the space. Credit: latest deals