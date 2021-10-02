Here’s what Queen Elizabeth said publicly about Prince Philip since his death.

The ceremonial opening of Scotland’s Parliament was attended by Queen Elizabeth II on October 2. It began in Edinburgh, where the royal mace (a symbol of royal authority) and the Crown of Scotland were taken in procession. Associated Press.

The queen spoke of Prince Philip in her opening speech. The ceremony was actually the first time that Queen Elizabeth opened the Scottish parliament without Philip beside her. “I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here,”She said that, according to the Daily Mail. Balmoral Castle, Scotland was a favourite residence for the royal family during summer vacation.

Prince Charles, her son, was with Queen Elizabeth, as was Camilla Parker Bowes, his wife. According to the Daily Mail, while they travel in England by the Duke & Duchess Cornwall, in Scotland they go by their Scottish counterparts, the Duke & Duchess Of Rothesay. Although the queen did not have Philip with her at all, she did have her family.