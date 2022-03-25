Reacher Star Alan Ritchson is Teaming Up With Hilary Swank To Make a New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already well-known to SmallvilleAnd TitansHawk and Aquaman were both popular roles. But now, Jack Reacher fans are familiar with him as well. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.

Lionsgate handles distribution. Ordinary AngelsIt is based upon a true story about Hilary Swank (a struggling hairdresser) who rallies the community in order to save the daughter of a dying father (played by Alan Ritchson). This all happens as Kentucky is hit by the worst snowstorm in its history.

This marks Alan Ritchson’s latest team-up with Lionsgate, as the studio previously distributed Dark Web: Cicada 3301The film, which the actor starred as, was co-written and directed by Hilary Swank. Hilary Swank Ordinary AngelsThis will be her first film since 2020. HuntAnd FataleThe first of these films, ‘The First of These’, was initially supposed to be released in 2019, but Universal Pictures cancelled it temporarily due to controversy over its subject matter The Hunt’her release. She was also responsible for the Netflix series. All the bestThe series was cancelled after only one season. However Ordinary Angels’ premise sounds like it won’t be lacking in twists and turns, it’s a good bet Ritchson won’t have to worry about him suffering any fight scene-related injuries like he dealt with while shooting ReacherThis includes the need to have surgery after Season 1 was over.

The secret life behind the scenes DeadlineThis was shared The Unbreakable Boy’s Jon Dunn is directing Ordinary AngelsJon Erwin wrote the latest draft of this script. Meg Tilly (Kelly Fremon Craig) wrote an earlier draft. Production is also handled by Vertigo Entertainment (Stilen Sky Productions), Stampede Ventures (Vertigo Entertainment) and Green Hummingbird Entertainment. Gunn spoke the following about coming aboard Ordinary Angels:

I’m thrilled to be working with Hilary and Alan. Both actors have incredible acting skills and are able to find humanity in each character they play. They make this story richer and more inspiring.

There’s no word yet on when Ordinary Angels will begin shooting, and presumably we’ll have to wait a little bit to learn who else will be joining Alan Ritchson and Hilary Swank in the cast. Regardless, I’m intrigued to see how these two do performing opposite one another. This movie is also sounds like it’s right in Kingdom Story Company’s wheelhouse, as this is the production company behind the Zachary Levi-led American UnderdogThe following was published at the end 2021:

CinemaBlend will keep you updated with the latest news regarding Ordinary Angels’ journey to the big screen. If you’re wanting to catch Alan Ritchson in action as Jack Reacher, his show can be watched with an Amazon Prime subscription. As for Hilary Swank, since last September, she’s been attached to star in an untitled, Alaska-set drama pilot for ABC from SpotlightDirector Tom McCarthy.