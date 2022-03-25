Clarence Thomas’ wife urged Mark Meadows for support for Trump

Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife asked Mark Meadows, a former White House chief-of-staff, to rally GOP support after the 2020 election.

Virginia Thomas wrote this in a text message to Meadows: “Where the heck are all those who benefited by Presidents coattails?!!!”

She also called Republican legislators who had not shown their support for Trump “pathetic.”

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly urged Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows to get Republicans to rally around former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election.

According to an article by The Washington PostPublished on Thursday by Thomas Multiple text messages to MeadowsEncourage the former to assist Trump in overturning the election results.

The Post obtained 29 text messages from Meadows, which were part of the thousands Meadows provided to the committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6.

Thomas suggested to Meadows, in a text message sent one week after the election that they gather a group Republican supporters around Trump and remind them of their political strength. This was per The Post.

Thomas also expressed her opinions about Trump’s association with people who have profited. “Where the heck are all those who benefited by Presidents coattails?!!!”According to the outlet, she sent Meadows a text message late on November 10, 2020.

The Post viewed Thomas’ messages and found that she also expressed disappointment at Republican lawmakers who seemed less supportive of Trump. “House and Senate guys are pathetic too … only 4 GOP House members seen out in street rallies with grassroots… Gohmert, Jordan, Gosar, and Roy,”Thomas wrote, appearing to be referring to Reps. Louie Gohmert and Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar and Chip Roy.

Thomas suggested, according to the outlet that Meadows be “Help This Great President stand firm”And stop! “greatest Heist of our History” — an apparent reference to Trump’s baseless claim that votes had been switched en-masse in the 2020 election to give President Joe Biden the win.

Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, Recently admittedShe was present at the “Stop the Steal”GatheringAt the Ellipse, on January 6, 2021. She claimed that she had left before Trump and denied any connection to the organizers.

Justice Clarence Thomas was her husband. sole dissenterIn the Supreme Court Trump’s bid dismissedto stop the January 6th committee from obtaining White House records.

Insider asked Virginia Thomas for comment but she didn’t immediately respond.